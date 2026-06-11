Nigeria’s startup ecosystem has maintained its position as Africa’s largest technology market by funding volume, startup activity, and digital adoption, despite a tougher global venture capital environment over the last two years.

Nigeria’s startup ecosystem has maintained its position as Africa’s largest technology market by funding volume, startup activity, and digital adoption, despite a tougher global venture capital environment over the last two years.

As of 2026, Nigeria remains home to some of Africa’s biggest technology companies, particularly in fintech, where firms such as Flutterwave, OPay, Moniepoint, and Interswitch have already crossed or maintained billion-dollar valuations.

Flutterwave remains Nigeria’s most valuable fintech company with an estimated valuation of $3 billion, while OPay follows closely at about $2.75 billion.

Together, both firms account for more than half of the combined valuation of Nigeria’s leading fintech players, underscoring their dominance across payments infrastructure, merchant services, and consumer finance.

Beyond the existing unicorns, a new crop of Nigerian startups is steadily moving toward the billion-dollar threshold, driven by strong transaction volumes, aggressive market expansion, infrastructure playbooks, and rising investor confidence in scalable African technology businesses.

According to Nairalytic data, here are five Nigerian startups closest to joining the country’s unicorn club as of 2026.

5. LemFi

Cross-border payments startup LemFi has rapidly become one of the most closely watched African fintech companies serving the diaspora market.

The company specializes in remittances and international money movement for Africans living abroad, a segment that continues to attract strong investor attention due to the scale of global remittance flows into Africa.

Although LemFi’s exact valuation remains undisclosed, estimates place the company comfortably within the hundreds of millions of dollars following its $53 million Series B round and planned extension financing. To date, the startup has raised approximately $85 million in venture funding.

The company is reportedly on track to raise an additional €30 million as an extension of its Series B.

LemFi’s operational growth has been particularly notable. The company recently surpassed $1 billion in monthly transactions, driven by expansion across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Its scale in cross-border payments, combined with rising demand for diaspora-focused financial infrastructure, has strengthened its position among Nigeria’s strongest unicorn prospects.

4. Paystack

Despite being acquired by Stripe in 2020 for more than $200 million, Paystack continues to rank among Nigeria’s most influential fintech companies.

The payments infrastructure company has significantly expanded its operations across Africa since the acquisition, supporting businesses with payment collections, merchant tools, and online commerce infrastructure.

The company is currently estimated to be worth around $500 million as part of Stripe’s broader fintech ecosystem.

Paystack’s continued expansion into new African markets, combined with its deep integration within the continent’s online business ecosystem, keeps it firmly within conversations around Nigeria’s next generation of billion-dollar technology platforms.

3. Kuda

Kuda remains one of Nigeria’s most recognized digital banking brands and among Africa’s leading challenger banks.

The startup gained rapid traction during Nigeria’s digital banking boom by positioning itself as a mobile-first alternative to traditional banks, offering low-fee banking services, savings products, and consumer-focused digital experiences.

After years of aggressive customer acquisition, Kuda has increasingly shifted focus toward sustainable monetization, credit products, and operational efficiency.

Its last major disclosed funding round, a Series B completed in 2021, valued the company at approximately $500 million.

While market conditions have become more difficult for venture-backed neobanks globally, Kuda continues to maintain relevance within Nigeria’s retail banking ecosystem, with millions of users across Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

The company is considered one of the continent’s leading “soonicorns,” especially with the rising adoption of digital banking and embedded credit across Africa.

2. Moove

Mobility fintech startup Moove is one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing global technology companies.

Founded in 2020 by Ladi Delano and Jide Odunsi, the Lagos-headquartered company focuses on revenue-based vehicle financing for mobility and gig economy drivers.

Moove’s business model allows drivers to access vehicle financing while repaying through a percentage of their weekly earnings, a model that has enabled rapid expansion across multiple international markets.

The company has significantly expanded beyond Africa, securing partnerships with global mobility players, including autonomous driving company Waymo.

Investor appetite around the startup has continued to grow. Moove was recently valued at about $750 million after new funding rounds, with reports indicating the company is currently in late-stage discussions to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in additional equity financing.

Backed previously by Uber and other institutional investors, Moove is one of Nigerian startups closest to hitting the $1 billion valuation mark.

1. PalmPay

PalmPay emerges as the strongest contender among Nigeria’s “soonicorns.” The digital banking and payments platform has built one of the largest consumer fintech footprints in the country, leveraging aggressive distribution, smartphone partnerships, and agency banking expansion to scale rapidly across Nigeria’s retail payments market.

PalmPay’s last major publicly disclosed valuation ranged between $800 million and $900 million following its $100 million Series A round, placing it within touching distance of the unicorn threshold.

The company has reported more than 35 million registered users while processing billions of dollars in monthly transaction volumes, making it one of the most active financial platforms in the Nigerian ecosystem.

Investor confidence in PalmPay has also remained strong. The startup has raised nearly $140 million to date from backers including Transsion Holdings, Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, and semiconductor giant MediaTek.

Its combination of scale, transaction velocity, and consumer reach continues to position it as one of Africa’s most valuable privately held fintech companies outside the existing unicorn category.