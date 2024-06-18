The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has been unanimously elected as the inaugural Chairperson of the Financial Caucus of African Ministers of Housing and Urban Development.

This decision, made by the shareholders of Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB) during their 43rd Annual General Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, was announced on the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development’s website.

As Chairperson, Dangiwa will lead the Caucus in fostering collaboration among African housing ministers to share knowledge, develop policies, address common housing challenges, promote best practices, mobilize resources, and advocate for the housing sector.

In response to his election, Dangiwa highlighted that the Caucus presents a unique opportunity to galvanize collective action and accelerate progress toward inclusive and sustainable housing development in Africa.

“I am excited that the shareholders not only considered and approved the establishment of the Caucus, which I proposed, but also went on to appoint me to lead it as the inaugural Chair. I pledge to give it my best.

“By fostering collaboration, promoting innovation, and mobilizing resources, we can transform our continent’s housing landscape and significantly improve the quality of life for millions of our citizens. It is important for us to recognize that as Africans, we are one.

“We have a common continent; we have a common destiny, and our progress or backwardness reflects on us all. We must therefore be deliberate in supporting ourselves to make unified progress across all sectors. As far as housing and urban development is concerned, it is up to us and Ministers of Housing and Urban Development ensure that we move forward together,” he said.

Dangiwa expressed strong optimism about the Caucus of African Ministers of Housing and Urban Development, anticipating key benefits such as enhanced collaboration and knowledge exchange among ministers, leading to innovative housing policies and strategies.

He expects increased investments in affordable housing projects, supported by international donors and private sector partnerships, to improve access to decent housing for low-income populations, thereby reducing poverty and promoting social inclusion.

Additionally, Dangiwa believes the Caucus will strengthen institutional capacities and regulatory frameworks for sustainable housing solutions while raising awareness and advocacy for housing issues on regional and international development agendas.

What you should know

Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB) is a pan-African housing finance institution with shareholders from 44 African governments, the African Development Bank, and the African Re-Insurance Corporation.

Initiated by Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa during his tenure as the 42nd Chair of ShafDB’s AGM Bureau, the Caucus of African Ministers of Housing and Urban Development provides a collaborative platform for ministers to share knowledge, develop policies and financing strategies, and enhance sustainable and affordable housing efforts.

It aims to leverage the collective strength of member countries to address Africa’s common housing challenges through dialogue, best practices, and resource mobilization, while advocating for housing priorities on regional and international development agendas.