The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has begun issuing the first batch of housing allocations to subscribers who have committed to making upfront payments under the National Housing Programme (NHP).

These subscribers, referred to as “outright subscribers,” have either fully paid or made significant deposits towards their homes, positioning them at the forefront of the allocation process.

This significant step was announced by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi, during a briefing in Abuja, according to a statement on the Ministry’s website.

He explained that the issuance, which began in April 2024, followed a review of the conditions and procedures for selling houses under the NHP.

This review, formalized in a circular issued on December 29, 2023 (Ref no. DPBH/645/1/43), was crucial in ensuring transparency and fairness in the allocation process.

Nairametrics had earlier reported that the April 2024 housing allocation under the National Housing Programme, conducted by the Ministry of Housing, was specifically for NPF subscribers utilizing mortgage, rent-to-own, and instalment payment options.

“The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development commenced the issuance of 1st batch Offer of Provisional Allocation to the Outright Subscribers of Houses under the National Housing Programme (NHP),” the statement read in part.

It added, “The issuance of the 1st batch offer of provisional allocation which began in April 2024 was sequel to the review of the conditions and procedures for the sales of houses under the NHP conveyed on the 29th, December 2023 via a circular Ref no. DPBH/645/1/43.”

Housing Ministry extends payment deadline by 8 weeks to secure housing allocations

The statement also mentioned that Dr. Ogunbiyi noted many subscribers have completed their payments, but a significant number have only made deposits and still need to pay the full amount.

In response, the Ministry reminded all first-batch subscribers of the original 90-day payment deadline. To help those facing financial difficulties, the Ministry has now extended the deadline by an additional eight weeks.

“By this information, the Ministry is informing all the 1st batch Outright Subscribers who are yet to complete their payments for the houses offered them, that a grace of eight (8) weeks is now given to them within which they are advised to complete all their payments,” he said.

Dr. Ogunbiyi explained that this extension allows subscribers to complete their payments and secure their housing allocations. He urged everyone to take advantage of this final chance, warning that those who miss the new deadline will lose their offers.

He stressed that the Ministry’s decision to extend the payment period shows its commitment to the success of the National Housing Programme and its support for subscribers in meeting their financial obligations. This step is important for promoting homeownership and improving access to affordable housing nationwide.