The Federal Ministry of Housing has announced the completion of the allocation process for the first group of finished homes in various states under the National Housing Programme (NHP), for applicants who were successful.

This was contained in a Press statement on Monday by the office of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi.

The Permanent Secretary said that the initial phase of the housing allocation under NHP was finalized following a review of the sales conditions and procedures.

This review was detailed in a ministry circular, Ref. No. DPBH/645/1/643, dated December 29, 2023.

He said that the ministry received 8,925 applications, with 1,294 opting for outright payment, 2,408 choosing mortgages, 2,184 selecting rent-to-own, and 3,039 preferring installment payments.

“Applicants under the Mortgage, Rent to own and Installmental payment modes who should be subscribers to the National Housing Fund (NHF) are presently undergoing profiling”, he said.

In addition, Ogunbiyi said that the New Provisional Allocation Letters for the first batch of successful outright payment applicants are now prepared.

He added that these successful applicants would be contacted for collection by the Federal Controllers of Housing and Urban Development in the respective states and the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) starting Thursday, April 18, 2024.

However, the Permanent Secretary pointed out that there are no completed houses available in Abia, Lagos, Bayelsa, Rivers States, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Allocation of houses in these states will be done upon the completion of the housing units later in the year”, he added.

Backstory

Back in February, the Federal Ministry of Work and Housing began the process of reviewing sales of houses under the National Housing Program and called on interested Nigerians both home and abroad to apply.

According to the statement, the review process is part of the program for the new sales of houses and interested applicants are to obtain Expression of Interest Forms.

It further stated that interested applicants who were given a provisional offer of allocation between 2022 and 2023 are free to reapply.

“Interested subscribers who were offered a provisional offer of allocation that elapsed between 10th March 2022 and 18th October 2023 are free to reapply by completing the Expression of Interest Form”, the statement reads.