The Federal Government has confirmed that it has commenced the allocation of affordable houses to Nigerians.

According to NAN, this was disclosed by the Federal Controller of Housing in charge of Adamawa, Martin Gyado, during an interview on Friday, January 24, 2023, in Yola, Adamawa State.

Gyado said that President Bola Tinubu has improved the National Housing Programme (NHP) and introduced renewed hope cities and estates.

States to provide 50 hectares of land for that purpose

Gyado said, “ These renewed hope cities and estates were introduced to make the houses more affordable to common Nigerians.

“To that effect, the Federal Ministry of Housing has written a request to all state governments to provide 50 hectares of land for that purpose.’’

He pointed out that the correspondence for Adamawa has already reached Governor Umaru Fintiri and is awaiting his approval.

He disclosed that currently, allocation of those houses that were built under the previous administration, have reduced housing deficit in the country.

Application forms available

Explaining further, the controller noted that application forms are available at the offices of all controllers across the country at no cost.

He said, “ In Adamawa the housing projects is in three phases; two phases of 190 units have been completed and fully serviced with infrastructural roads, electricity and water.

“The applicants should be rest assured that due process will be employed as long as they qualify and meet the awarding criteria.

“People have a chance of getting the houses although the number of subscribers surpassed the available houses.’’

What you should know

Recall that in October 2023, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, had unveiled Federal Government’s plans to develop cost-effective housing designs and promote the construction of quality and affordable housing for Nigerians.

He said the plan will cater to the housing needs of 80% of low-and medium-income earners in the country.

Dangiwa noted that an affordable housing design committee was created within his first week in office to develop more efficient design options to meet the income profiles of Nigerians within that bracket.