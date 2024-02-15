The federal government has announced the launching of renewed hope cities and real estate projects which constitute about 20,000 affordable mass housing in Lagos State.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu recently launched Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Scheme which aims to provide 100,000 affordable mass decent housing units to Nigerians nationwide.

Dr. Markus Ogunbiyi, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, made the announcement while conducting an inspection of ongoing housing projects and government land suitable for additional construction under the scheme.

Ogunbiyi, alongside Mrs. Margaret Adejobi, the Federal Controller of Housing for Lagos State, and other key directors, later visited Eric Moore to inspect an ongoing project featuring 60 flats, including both two and three-bedroom units.

The team which includes the Head of PPP Unit of the ministry, Abimbola Asein, later inspected land within Games Village in Eric Moore and land at the Iponri area.

“Last week we had a groundbreaking in Abuja by Mr President on our Renewed Hope Cities and Estates. So this is a consolidating visit to Lagos to consolidate on that particular achievement.

“The challenge we have in Lagos is land and that is why I am here. We will use all available land to make sure that we have enough housing units under the first phase in Lagos,” Ogunbiyi said.

He said the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development was undertaking the project under a Public-Private Partnership, saying that the target was 100,000 housing units nationwide with Lagos State having over 20,000.

Backstory

Earlier, Nairametrics reported that President Bola Tinubu launched a Renewed Hope housing project starting with a 3,112 housing unit project in Karsana District, Phase 3, Federal Capital Territory.

The Initiative aims to deliver 1,000 housing units in each of the 36 States and 4,000 units in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

During the event, the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development disclosed the Federal Government’s ambitious plan to bridge the housing gap in the country by providing 5.5 million housing units nationwide over the next 10 years.

Implementation of the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme will involve collaboration among the Federal Mortgage Bank, Federal Housing Authority, and Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Musa Dangiwa, earlier issued Land Allocation Requests to all states, urging a minimum of 50 hectares of land in close proximity to the respective state capitals.