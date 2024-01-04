The Federal Ministry of Work and Housing has begun the process of reviewing sales of houses under the National Housing Program and it’s calling on interested Nigerians both home and abroad to apply.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Housing, M. Mamman.

According to the statement, the review process is part of the program for the new sales of houses and interested applicants are to obtain Expression of Interest Forms.

It further stated that interested applicants who were given a provisional offer of allocation between 2022 and 2023 are free to reapply this time.

It stated,

“Interested subscribers who were offered a provisional offer of allocation that elapsed between 10th March 2022 and 18th October 2023 are free to reapply by completing the Expression of Interest Form”

Process of collection of Expression of Interest forms for Nigerians home and abroad

The Ministry also stated that all interested subscribers can get the expression of interest forms from the Ministry’s office across the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT without any fee.

For Nigerians in the diaspora, it stated that they can get the Expression of Interest form from the office of the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM)

It stated,

“All interested subscribers are to obtain their Expression of Interest Forms from the office of the Federal Controllers of Housing and Urban Development in the 36 states of the Federal and the FCT at no cost”

“However, Nigerians in the diaspora who are interested in subscribing to the houses are to obtain their Expression of Interest Forms from the office of the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission”

However, the statement does not contain any deadline for the collection or submission of the Expression of Interest Form.