The United Arab Emirate has various volunteering opportunities which can lead to obtaining a 10-year residency permit or Golden visa.

Nairametrics learns that the country hosts an array of volunteer platforms, enabling one to channel their skills and passions towards various causes.

According to Khaleej Times, volunteering in the UAE can lead to obtaining the popular Golden Visa which offers a 10-year residency permit.

The eligibility criteria, outlined by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICP), includes having a distinguished service in humanitarian endeavors. By exploring volunteer opportunities, individuals will not only make a positive impact but also increase their chances of securing residency.

This article will list the key platforms to get on the path of volunteering in the UAE and its potential to lead to residency and the Golden Visa.

The national volunteering platform connects individuals, teams, and organizations with opportunities across the UAE. By registering for visibility to organizations seeking volunteers, users can easily navigate opportunities by category, organization, or location. Each listing provides comprehensive details on volunteer requirements and eligibility criteria, thus ensuring a seamless experience for all participants.

This platform enables individuals to engage in humanitarian efforts through the UAE Red Crescent Authority, which is a member of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent. Users can access diverse projects via their website, including charity initiatives, humanitarian aid, and training courses.

This platform enables individuals to respond effectively to crises by joining the National Volunteer Program initiated by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA). Users can register for courses via the website to become part of a vital volunteer force ready to assist during emergencies.

This platform is facilitated by the Dubai government, which offers volunteering opportunities in Dubai. Users can search based on specific criteria like date, category, and keywords. Additionally, they can gain insights into social services and register as individuals or companies to contribute to community development initiatives.

By registering on the Sharjah Volunteering Center website, users can become part of the largest volunteer network in Sharjah. They can engage in programs and workshops designed to enhance skills and browse opportunities aligned with their interests.

When users partner with Dubai Cares, which is affiliated with global initiatives, they can participate in various campaigns through sponsoring or volunteering. They can also access detailed information about programs to make informed decisions.

This platform enables individuals to contribute to building a vibrant volunteering community in Abu Dhabi with Ma’an. Users can apply to programs aligned with their goals and interests while providing organizations with opportunities to recruit dedicated volunteers.