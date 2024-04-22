Emirates Airlines, in conjunction with FlyDubai, has resumed its regular flight operations from Dubai International Airport, marking a pivotal moment in the restoration of normalcy following the recent disruptions.

The decision on flight resurgence was finalised on Saturday, April 20, 2024, after the unprecedented rainfall, resulting in significant flooding across the city, inflicted substantial challenges on Dubai International Airport, disrupting flight schedules and causing numerous cancellations and delays.

Emirates Airlines, the largest carrier at the airport, bore the brunt of the impact, with approximately 400 flights cancelled, exerting strain on passengers and airport infrastructure.

Tim Clark, President of Emirates, acknowledged the gravity of the situation, highlighting the formidable obstacles presented by the adverse weather conditions. The inundation prompted Emirates and FlyDubai to temporarily halt check-in and transit services at Dubai International Airport, leaving thousands of travelers stranded amidst the chaos.

Speaking via a statement in his open letter addressed to passengers, Clark recognized the frustration stemming from congestion, lack of information, and confusion within the terminals.

“Most sincere apologies to every customer who has had their travel plans disrupted.” With the airport struggling to manage the aftermath of the flooding, hundreds of thousands of passengers found themselves stranded, exacerbating the challenges faced by Emirates, the world’s busiest international aviation hub.

“We acknowledge and understand the frustration of our customers due to the congestion, lack of information, and confusion in the terminals.

“We acknowledge that the long queues and wait times have been unacceptable.”

What you should know

To alleviate the strain on airport facilities and assist stranded passengers, Emirates implemented measures such as temporarily suspending check-in operations at its hub and halting the arrival of passengers from various global destinations. However, despite these efforts, many travelers remained stranded, with numerous flights to key locations canceled, leaving passengers bound for the UK particularly vulnerable.

“Passengers previously stranded in the airport transit area have been rebooked and are en route to their destinations.

“We have put together a taskforce to sort, reconcile, and deliver some 30,000 pieces of left-behind baggage to their owners.

“It will take us some more days to clear the backlog of rebooked passengers and bags, and we ask for our customers’ patience and understanding,” Clark said.

Beyond Emirates, other airlines, including British Airways, grappled with the fallout from the airport chaos. With capacity restrictions imposed at Dubai airport, British Airways had been unable to operate its full schedule since Tuesday. Nevertheless, indications suggested a gradual return to normalcy from Sunday onward.

Other developments

The impact of the storm extended to Indian airlines operating in Dubai, including Air India, Air India Express, and SpiceJet, which grappled with disruptions to their flight schedules. Operational constraints at the airport compelled these companies to either cancel or reschedule flights, exacerbating the challenges posed by the adverse weather conditions.

Adding to the complexity, the imposition of a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) further compounded the situation by restricting flight operations for non-UAE based airlines until the conclusion of the week. This regulatory measure introduced additional hurdles for Indian carriers, necessitating swift adjustments to mitigate the impact on their operations.

Backstory

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, experienced severe disruptions due to heavy rains on Tuesday, April 17, 2024 with significant flooding reported across major highways and even affecting operations at the city-state’s primary airport.

Reports stated that the flooding started overnight, transforming typically arid streets into vast ponds and airport tarmacs. In Oman, situated on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, the National Committee for Emergency Management released a statement confirming the grim toll of the recent heavy rains. At least 18 fatalities were recorded, including approximately 10 schoolchildren who tragically perished on Monday after being swept away in a vehicle along with an adult.