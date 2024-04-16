The global total passenger forecast for 2023 increased by 93.8% pre-pandemic levels bringing it close to 8.5 billion.

According to a report published on Monday by Airports Council International(ACI)the influx of passengers at international airports has been important in aiding the recovery of hubs reliant on this segment, consequently reshaping the composition of the top 10 busiest airports for total passengers.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General of ACI World, stated, “Global air travel in 2023 was chiefly fueled by the international segment, propelled by several factors including the anticipated benefits from China’s reopening and a growing inclination towards travel despite macroeconomic conditions.”

In this regard ACI World unveiled the preliminary top 10 busiest airports worldwide for 2023, marking a significant shift driven by the revival of international air travel.

While perennial leaders from the US continue to dominate the top 10 busiest airports for passengers, notable shifts have occurred.

The rankings show the pivotal role these transportation hubs play in global connectivity, commerce, and economic development. Airports continue to demonstrate resilience and adaptability amidst the challenges posed by the ever-evolving landscape of global travel.

Methodology

The airport rankings are based on data gathered from over 2,600 airports across more than 180 countries and territories globally, showing ACI World as an authority on airport travel demand, ensuring utmost accuracy and reliability in its rankings.

10 Delhi, India (DEL)

72.2 million passengers; up 21.4% YOY

9 Chicago O’Hare (ORD)

73.9 million passengers; up 8.1% YOY

8 Los Angeles (LAX):

75.1 million passengers; up 13.8% YOY

7 Istanbul, Turkey (IST):

76 million passengers; up 18.3% YOY

6 Denver (DEN)

77.8 million passengers; up 12.3% YOY

5 Tokyo Haneda, Japan (HND)

78.7 million passengers; up 55.1% YOY

4 London Heathrow, UK (LHR)

79.2 million passengers; up 28.5% YOY

3 Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW)

81.8 million passengers; up 11.4% YOY

2 Dubai, UAE (DXB)

87 million passengers; up 31.7% YOY

1 Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta (ATL)

104.7 million passengers; up 11.7% YOY