Global Financial services company Goldman Sachs revealed a $418.65 million position on U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund shares as of June 30.

The position was revealed when the firm filled its quarterly 13 F file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.

The big industry players on Wall Street owns nearly 7 million shares of BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) fund making the company the funds Third largest holder.

The investment bank does not own shares in only Blackrocks IBIT, it also holds shares in other Bitcoin ETF’s as well.

Goldman Sachs owns 6.9 million shares of Blackrock’s IBIT worth $238.6 million. It also owns 1.51 million shares of Fidelity’s FBTC, worth $79.5 million, and 660,183 shares of Grayscale’s converted bitcoin fund, worth $35.1 million.

The list isn’t finished yet as Goldman Sachs Bitcoin ETF holdings also include $56.1 million worth of Invesco Galaxy bitcoin ETF and shares of three other Bitcoin ETFs which include WisdomTree, Ark21 shares and Bitwise.

Macroscope an authority on Institutional trading, asset management and monetary policy shared a breakdown of Bitcoin ETF shares owned by Goldman Sachs on X

“ After the market closed today, Goldman Sachs filed a 13F disclosing the following positions as of June 30:

$238.6 million iShares Bitcoin Trust (6,991,248 shares)

$79.5 million Fidelity Bitcoin ETF (1,516,302 shares)

$35.1 million Grayscale BTC (660,183 shares)

$56.1 million Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin (940,443 shares)

$8.3 million Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (253,961 shares)

$749,469 WisdomTree Bitcoin (11,773 shares)

$299,900 ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (5,000 shares)

These are all new positions as of this quarter.” Macroscope tweeted.

It is required by the US SEC that institutional investment managers with over $100 million in equity assets under management must submit 13 F fillings quarterly with the SEC.

Capula, one of Europe’s largest Hedge funds submitted its 13 F filling earlier in the month revealing holdings worth $464 million in spot Bitcoin ETFs.

Capula’s largest spot Bitcoin ETF shares were Blackrock’s IBIT and Fidelity’s FBTC

What to Know

A 13F filing is a quarterly report filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by institutional investment managers (IIMs) that have more than $100 million in assets. The form is required by Section 13(f) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which was passed by Congress in 1975 to increase public access to information about IIM securities holdings. The goal was to increase investor confidence in the integrity of the US securities markets.

13F filings offer a quarterly snapshot of an investment manager’s long equity positions and options. However, the reports do not disclose short positions limiting the odds of using this document as a comprehensive overview strategy.