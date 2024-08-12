Kamala Harris, the flagbearer of the Democratic party in the upcoming United States elections has surpassed Donald Trump on Polymarket, Crypto’s biggest prediction platform.

Kamala Harris odds to win the November elections surged to 52% on Polymarket while Donald Trump’s odd dropped to 46% from 70% in mid-July.

This follows various online polls placing Kamala Harris slightly ahead of Donald Trump in a sharp turnaround of events since Joe Biden resigned from the race.

Polymarket shared the recent development on its X page while sharing an infographic showing the various states in the US that are turning blue at the moment.

“Kamala Harris has opened up a 6% lead over Trump.”, Polymarket Tweeted.

The recent development mirrors the sentiment on ground as regards the US elections. The Donald Trump campaign seems to be losing steam while Kamala Harris and her team are doubling down on the gains made after Joe Biden steppes down from the race.

The US election result is currently the biggest prediction market on Polymarket hitting a volume of $572 million.

Harris Team making Pro Crypto Moves

The Kamala Harris team are reportedly reaching out to crypto entities as it looks to indulge in one of the biggest discussions in the run up to the US elections.

Kamala Harris who did not attend the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville has been perceived by the crypto community as a net negative giving some stringent measures on Crypto put in the place by the Joe Biden administration.

Donald Trump on the other hand have been pretty vocal about his support for bitcoin having being one of the keynote speakers at the Bitcoin conference in Nashville.

At the conference Donald Trump pledged to position America as the leader of the global crypto industry if elected.

Meanwhile a grassroot organization named Crypto4Harris with the goal of promoting Kamala Harris in the crypto industry will hold a townhall meeting on Wednesday.

Influential figures in the crypto industry like Mark Cuban and other crypto themed organizations are expected to be in attendance.

Crypto4Harris shared its motive on an X post explaining their goals and aspiration as an organization

“Crypto is building a movement to support Kamala Harris. A group of industry leaders, policy experts, and everyday crypto-enthusiasts are organizing to back Harris while pushing for a nuanced policy stance that positions America as a leader in digital assets. Crypto4Harris tweeted.

What to Know

Donald Trump’s odds to win the election on Polymarket surged to 75% after his attempted assassination at a rally. The odds have currently dropped to 46%

Elon Musk is set to have a live conversation with Donald Trump on X today by 8.00 PM ET. Donald Trump might be making his comeback to twitter after the live conversation.