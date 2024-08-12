Konga, Nigeria’s leading e-commerce platform is set to cushion the effect of Nigeria’s tough economy on parents, teachers, students and school administrators with its Back-To-School campaign offer.

This soft landing which heralds the resumption of another academic year across the country is the authentic sales campaign aimed at ameliorating the financial stress thrown up by high inflation to meet the diverse needs of the educational sector.

The campaign, set to launch on Monday, August 19, promises to be a game-changer for the educational community from the youngest learners to tertiary-level students.

The company has curated an extensive range of genuine products across multiple segments, as it is its hallmark, ensuring everyone can find what they need to prepare for the new academic session.

To this end, Konga will be offering an extensive array of educational materials ranging from backpacks, laptop bags, notebooks, electronic devices, lunch packs and stationeries, among others, to students of all ages to prepare them for an excellent academic year.

Parents of younger children are not left out in this exclusive offer, as Konga has in stock for them items like diapers, wipes, mats, and toys, among others to help ensure that even the littlest learners are comfortable and engaged as they begin their educational journey.

Konga’s back-to-school celebration, also has teachers and school administrators covered. The sale will include supplies such as, classroom furniture, and decorations to make classrooms feel cozy while practical items as notebook covers, class records, and lesson books will also be available, helping educators stay organized throughout the academic year.

At a time when safety and security are of concern, Konga is also offering smart security and surveillance gadgets suitable for school environments. These cutting-edge devices will provide peace of mind for both parents and school officials.

Recognizing the need for personal hygiene and care, particularly in communal settings like schools, beauty and health items and toiletries are also tops on the sale chat. This category will help students and teachers maintain good health practices throughout the session.

This back-to-school sales transcend traditional school supplies. Konga will as well be offering a wide range of products across other categories, including groceries, computing, fashion, mobile phones and accessories, and electronics. This diverse selection ensures that families meet multiple needs in one convenient shopping experience.

The outstanding mark of Konga’s back-to-school campaign is the promise of best-in-market prices across all product categories which is hinged on the company’s strategic partnerships with original equipment manufacturers like Samsung, HP, Starlink, LG, iTec, Apple, Unilever, L’Oreal and Hisense.

While the details of the sale are yet to be revealed, insiders suggest that Konga may be planning special deals and promotions for the upcoming campaign.

Shoppers are therefore, advised to keep an eye on Konga’s website and social media channels for updates, exclusive offers and deals throughout the event.

The timing of Konga’s back-to-school sale is strategic, giving families and educators ample time to prepare for the new academic year without the last-minute rush. By offering such a comprehensive range of products, Konga is positioning itself as the destination for all back-to-school needs, potentially saving customers time and effort in their preparations.