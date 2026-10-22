FirstBank sustains 65-year commitment to Lagos Amateur Open Golf

The 65th edition of the FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship will hold in November at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938, Lagos, as FirstBank of Nigeria Limited sustains its 65-year sponsorship of the tournament. The championship, sponsored continuously under the bank’s first@sports initiative, marks a significant milestone in its longstanding commitment to golf […]

The 65th edition of the FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship will hold in November at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938, Lagos, as FirstBank of Nigeria Limited sustains its 65-year sponsorship of the tournament.

The championship, sponsored continuously under the bank’s first@sports initiative, marks a significant milestone in its longstanding commitment to golf development in Nigeria. The partnership is regarded as one of the longest-running corporate sponsorships of a golf competition in the country.

Over the years, the tournament has provided a platform for emerging Nigerian and international amateur golfers to sharpen their skills and prepare for professional careers.

Recognised by the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), the competition attracts amateur golfers from across Africa and beyond, with participants seeking valuable global ranking points.

Organisers said this year’s edition would bring together leading amateur golfers to compete on Ikoyi Club’s challenging course, reinforcing the tournament’s tradition of sporting excellence, competitive golf and youth development.

At last year’s championship, Babatunde Oyalami claimed the coveted title with a three-day gross score of 231. He carded rounds of 78, 75 and 78 to finish three shots ahead of his nearest rival.

Peter Eben-Spiff also made history by becoming the first Nigerian golfer to be listed on the WAGR, following his victory at the 58th edition of the championship.

The Lagos Amateur Open is played over 54 holes.