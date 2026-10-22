ABC Transport announces Kabiru Yusuf’s resignation after 20 years on board

ABC Transport Plc has announced the resignation of Alhaji Kabiru Yusuf as a Non-Executive Director, ending his 20-year tenure on the company’s board.

ABC Transport Plc has announced the resignation of Alhaji Kabiru Yusuf as a Non-Executive Director, ending his 20-year tenure on the company’s board.

The resignation took effect on September 30, 2026, according to a notice filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and signed by the Company Secretary, Onyekachukwu C. Chigbo.

Yusuf joined the board in August 2006 and served on key board committees during his tenure.

Yusuf leaves ABC Transport

According to the disclosure, Yusuf served as chairman of the Governance and Remuneration Committee and as a member of the Audit Committee before his resignation.

“The Board of Directors of ABC Transport Plc (the Company or ABC) wishes to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited (The Exchange), the Company’s shareholders and the investing public of the resignation of Alhaji Kabiru Yusuf (Non-Executive Director) from the Board of the Company effective 30th September, 2026.”

The company said he brought his wealth of experience to the boardroom and contributed to its progress.

“The Board and Management express profound gratitude to him for his commitment and invaluable service to the Company and wish him more fruitful years in his future endeavours,” the company stated.

20 years of service

Yusuf was appointed a Non-Executive Director of ABC Transport in August 2006.

Before joining the board, he worked as a university lecturer and served as editor of Daily Triumph, Today and Citizen Magazine.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Economy from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a Master of Science degree in Political Economy from the University of Toronto, Canada.

ABC Transport’s strong financial statement

ABC Transport Plc reported a pretax profit of N1.4 billion for the 2025 financial year, more than double the N634.7 million recorded in 2024.

Profitability was largely driven by stronger revenue, which rose to N16.3 billion from N12.6 billion in the previous year, with loads and waybills leading revenue, followed by haulage.

The improved result was further supported by other income and a reduction in finance costs, which declined to N433.4 million from N532.3 million a year earlier.

A closer look at full-year revenue shows that out of the N16.3 billion reported, loads and waybill services contributed the largest share at N5.3 billion.

This was followed by haulage operations at N4.8 billion, transport earnings at N3.2 billion, and sales of vehicle spares at N2.3 billion, with other segments accounting for the balance.