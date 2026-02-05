ABC Transport Plc reported a pretax profit of N1.4 billion for the 2025 financial year, more than double the N634.7 million recorded in 2024.

This performance was disclosed in the company’s unaudited financial statements for the 12 months ended December 2025.

Profitability was largely driven by stronger revenue, which rose to N16.3 billion from N12.6 billion in the previous year, with loads and waybills leading revenue, followed by haulage.

The improved result was further supported by other income and a reduction in finance costs, which declined to N433.4 million from N532.3 million a year earlier.

Key highlights (FY 2025 vs FY 2024)

Revenue: N16.3 billion, up 29.33% YoY

Direct costs: N12.4 billion, up 24.88% YoY

Gross profit: N3.8 billion, up 46.22% YoY

Administrative expenses: N2.7 billion, up 67.11% YoY

Other operating income: N602.4 million, up 34.63% YoY

Other gains: N147.4 million, down from N261.9 million

Pretax profit: N1.4 billion, up 121.04% YoY

Driving the Numbers

A closer look at full-year revenue shows that out of the N16.3 billion reported, loads and waybill services contributed the largest share at N5.3 billion.

This was followed by haulage operations at N4.8 billion, transport earnings at N3.2 billion, and sales of vehicle spares at N2.3 billion, with other segments accounting for the balance.

Direct costs rose in line with revenue, reaching N12.4 billion, up 24.88% year on year.

After accounting for these costs, gross profit settled at N3.8 billion, compared with N2.6 billion in the previous year.

On the downside, administrative expenses climbed sharply to N2.7 billion from N1.6 billion.

Meanwhile, other operating income increased to N602.4 million from N447.0 million, largely driven by franchise income.

The company also recorded other gains of N147.4 million, rebounding from a loss of N261.9 million in the prior year.

With finance costs reduced to N433.4 million, pretax profit expanded to N1.4 billion, up from N634.7 million in 2024.

After accounting for income tax of N539.3 million, post-tax profit stood at N863.7 million.

The balance sheet also strengthened, with total assets rising to N14.4 billion from N10.1 billion.

Property, plant, and equipment made up the largest asset class at N10.4 billion.

Shareholders’ equity increased to N1.7 billion from N767.0 million, as retained losses of N591.7 million in 2024, swung to a retained profit of N275.4 million.

Market reaction

The company’s shares on the Nigerian Exchange have yet to react to the results, remaining flat at 0.00% in February.

This follows a 27.32% gain in January 2026, with the market expected to respond positively to the earnings performance in the current month.