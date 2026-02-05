Jaiz Bank Plc ended 2025 with improved profitability, as pretax profit increased to N31.3 billion from N24.4 billion, supported by higher income.

Fourth-quarter performance showed further improvement, with pretax profit rising to N8.1 billion, an 8.27% increase from N7.4 billion a year earlier, driven by a surge in top-line income.

For the full year, top-line net income from financing and investing activities rose to N97.4 billion, compared with N76.5 billion recorded in the prior year.

Of this amount, the fourth quarter contributed N26.3 billion, up from N22.5 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Key Highlights (FY2025 vs FY2024)

Income from financing contracts: N45.9 billion, up 43.31% YoY

Income from investing activities: N52 billion, up 17.22% YoY

Impairment charges: N452 million, vs a gain of N166.3 million in 2024

Net income after provisions: N97.4 billion, up 27.29% YoY

Net fees and commission revenue: N3.2 billion vs N5.4 billion

Total income: N74.7 billion, up 21.06% YoY

Total expenses: N43.3 billion, up 16.23% YoY

Pretax profit: N31.3 billion, up 28.43% YoY

Driving the Numbers

A closer look at Jaiz Bank’s financials shows that “murabaha” transactions dominated income from financing activities, contributing N33.4 billion, followed by ijara transactions at N10.3 billion, with other contracts accounting for the remainder, bringing the total to N45.9 billion.

Income from investing activities was even higher, rising to N52 billion from N44.3 billion in the previous year.

Of this, sukuk investments accounted for N37.4 billion; interbank investments contributed N8.1 billion, and trading assets added N6.4 billion.

After an impairment charge of N452 million, net income from financing and investing activities stood at N97.4 billion, up 27.29% year on year. The bank distributed N26.8 billion to equity investment account holders, leaving N70.6 billion as “mudarib”.

Including net fees and commissions of N3.2 billion, total income reached N74.7 billion.

With total expenses of N43.3 billion accounted for, pretax profit totaled N31.3 billion.

On the balance sheet, total assets grew to N1.2 trillion from N1.08 trillion in 2024.

Sukuk investments remained the largest asset class at N489.4 billion, followed by financing assets at N245.6 billion and cash and bank balances with the CBN at N214.5 billion.

However, shareholder equity declined slightly to N68.3 billion from N71.4 billion in 2024, with retained earnings at N12.5 billion.

Total liabilities rose to N1.2 trillion, led by customer current deposits of N724 billion.

Market reaction

Jaiz Bank is recovering from a short-term dip that saw its share fall below N8 on the second trading day of February 2026.

Currently trading at N8.05, the stock could test levels above N9, supported by positive sentiment around its recent financial results.