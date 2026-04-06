The Nigerian Stock market is booming, yet poverty is increasing.

How come? Why are more Nigerians not riding the equity train to riches? Let’s look at some data.

Total Stock Broking Accounts (CSCS): About 6,000,000.

Total Active Stock Broking Accounts: about 600,000

Total Female participation by May 2023 is less than 200,000

Less than 1% of Nigerians have active brokerage accounts to participate in the booming stock market. A very small number of Nigerians hold stock market profits.

Does a lack of cash to invest cause this? Not so. Approximately 30% to over 50% of Nigerian adults, representing over 60 million people, participate in sports betting.

According to igamingtoday.com, the online gambling market reached N5.6 trillion in 2025, with sports betting as the core driver. The sports gambling market posts far higher volumes than stockbroking.

Why is it easier to understand and invest in the outcome of a game between Escobedo and Revilla in Division three Spain than following the quarterly performance of UBA Plc? A few reasons come to mind, like: Investor education, high cost, and other factors.

Let’s look at the cost of buying shares or betting. When buying shares worth say N100,000, you will pay approximately 1.85% to 2% in total fees and commissions, including broker commissions, VAT, SEC fees, and exchange charges, for a total of N1,850 to N2,000.

However, there are no upfront fees to place a bet. You only pay if you win. In the stock market, every investor pays a commission every time they trade, win, or lose.

Sports betting platforms charge a 5% fee only when the bettor wins. Psychologically, humans like to avoid losses.

Let’s also look at the players. As of early 2026, there are over 200 licensed trading members (stockbroking firms) registered with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). Over 100 licensed betting platforms operate in Nigeria, with the industry rapidly expanding to include more than 50 prominent betting websites. However, sports betting sites are among Nigeria’s top-visited sites.

Bet9ja, a popular betting company, has over 1 million downloads on Google Play. In essence, it’s easier to place a bet and gamble than to buy stocks. You can go online and bet easily because betting has a stronger online presence, not to mention no requirement to settle in a central repository and all that.

What about Price? The minimum investment amount to trade a security in Nigeria is around N500 when using a trading app. Brick-and-mortar stockbroking firms will charge more.

Compared to betting, the minimum bet is N100. A low-wage earner can place 5 bets with the same funds used to invest in just one stock.

Finally, the psychological factor. Sports betting offers very high potential for wins. The maximum winnings for a single bet can go as high as N25,000,000. The bettor will have to create a multi-bet (accumulator) with extremely high odds, often involving 10 to 20+ selections (legs). Theoretically, it’s possible; it’s this hope in gambling that kills.

In stockbroking, the maximum daily price increase for a stock on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) is 10%. The point is not to compare 10% to N25,000.00 but to understand that this is the message the youthful “investors” are hearing.

You can hammer with betting, also with stock investing, but slower, unless you put up major capital.

How can Stock trading catch up with sports betting?

First, more education. The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Nigerian Stock Exchange both have investor education as part of their ethics. The SEC uses initiatives such as “Investor Clinics” and partners with universities to incorporate capital market studies into its work.

At the same time, the NGX promotes financial education through the X-Academy, which provides public training and workshops. Both often run joint initiatives, such as World Investor Week and “Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy” ceremonies, to create a more resilient and informed investor community.

They need to step up these initiatives, especially targeting women. Female investors face a significant gap that can and should be addressed.

Also consider scrapping all fees for investors aged under 25. No VAT, no brokerage commission either for any investors, aged below 25 or buying stocks with a value less than N25,000

More online presence, The SEC also has to mandate that all registered stockbrokers open online trading portals where stocks can be bought and sold, and dividends can be paid.

If the SEC and NGX allow a shift away from investing in traditional asset classes like stocks and money markets into sports betting, it will be a generation lost forever, given the importance of saving and investing in an economy. This should not be allowed to happen.

These simple measures will close the gap in perception between investing and betting.