From Cash App to Naira: OneDosh Adds a New Route for Sending Money Home Across the US, UK and EU

For Nigerians living abroad, in the United States, the United Kingdom and across the European Union, sending money home is often part of everyday life. It could mean contributing to family expenses, helping a sibling with school fees or supporting a business back in Nigeria. OneDosh is making that process more accessible for eligible U.S. […]

For Nigerians living abroad, in the United States, the United Kingdom and across the European Union, sending money home is often part of everyday life. It could mean contributing to family expenses, helping a sibling with school fees or supporting a business back in Nigeria.

OneDosh is making that process more accessible for eligible U.S. users with a new Cash App funding option. Users can fund their OneDosh USD wallets through Cash App, convert dollars to naira and initiate transfers through supported payment corridors.

The development connects Cash App’s approximately 60 million users with OneDosh’s cross-border payment services, giving eligible users another way to move funds towards their financial commitments in Nigeria and adds to the routes OneDosh already supports for senders in the United Kingdom and the European Union.

“Money moves across borders for very personal reasons. It helps families stay connected, supports important milestones and keeps businesses moving. Our goal is to make the process easier to navigate by giving eligible users another way to fund OneDosh and send money through supported corridors,” said Jackson Ukuevo, co-founder at OneDosh.

Connecting familiar payment tools with sending money home

Moving money internationally can involve navigating different applications, currencies and transfer processes. OneDosh’s Cash App integration provides an additional funding route for eligible users in the United States who want to move from dollars to naira, while eligible users in the United Kingdom and the European Union can send money home through OneDosh’s other supported funding methods and corridors.

Once funds are added to a OneDosh USD wallet, users can convert their balance to naira and initiate a transfer through the platform’s supported payment routes. The service is subject to eligibility, verification requirements and applicable transaction limits and fees.

Beyond family remittances, cross-border payments also support students, professionals, creators and business owners whose financial responsibilities span multiple countries.

OneDosh provides multi-currency wallets, currency conversion, cross-border transfers and payment cards designed to support these needs across the US, UK, EU and Nigeria. The Cash App integration adds another option for eligible users in the United States who want to manage their money across borders.

About OneDosh

OneDosh is a cross-border financial technology platform that offers multi-currency wallets, currency conversion, cross-border transfers and payment cards. Banking, money transmission and virtual asset services are provided through licensed partners in the relevant jurisdictions.