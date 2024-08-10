Japan, through its international development agency, the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has committed $500 million to enhance power supply in Nigeria’s Ogun and Lagos regions.

This significant investment was announced by the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, during a courtesy visit from Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Friday.

In an official statement released by Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser on Strategic Communication and Media Relations to the Minister, Adelabu highlighted that the funds will primarily be used to strengthen transmission infrastructure along the Lagos-Ogun Industrial Corridor, News Agency of Nigeria first reported.

The initiative, which shows Japan’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s economic development, is expected to benefit key industrial clusters in Agbara, Mowe, and Shagamu.

“This investment is set to significantly enhance power transmission capabilities, particularly within the Ogun industrial corridor,” said Adelabu.

He further elaborated on the broader implications of this investment, stating that it aligns with the objectives of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), which aims to bolster Nigeria’s power infrastructure nationwide.

Adelabu noted that the initiative includes the construction of additional power transmission substations, upgrading existing facilities, and reinforcing high-voltage power lines to increase capacity and reliability.

In addition to the JICA-funded project, the Minister revealed ongoing projects by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) aimed at further improving power supply in Ogun State.

These efforts are part of a comprehensive strategy to address Nigeria’s long-standing power supply challenges and support the country’s industrialization goals.

What to know

Adelabu also called on Governor Abiodun to collaborate with the Ministry of Power in advocating for improvements to the gas pipeline infrastructure that traverses the state.

He emphasized the importance of boosting the pressure, quality, and quantity of gas supplies to power plants and industrial facilities within Ogun State, which is essential for sustaining and enhancing industrial activities in the region.

Governor Abiodun, in his remarks, praised the Minister for the notable improvements in power supply across Nigeria. He commended Adelabu for the transformative changes witnessed in the power sector since his assumption of office, encouraging him to maintain the momentum to further stimulate economic growth.

“I came to express my gratitude for the remarkable progress in the power sector. The visible improvements in power supply are commendable and crucial for our industrial base,” Abiodun stated.

He also made a special appeal for continued attention to Ogun State’s power infrastructure, emphasizing its role as a critical industrial hub in Nigeria.

Governor Abiodun also noted that the Minister’s planned visit to Ogun State would provide an opportunity to engage with key industrial stakeholders, further strengthening cooperation between the state and federal government on power-related projects.

He highlighted the minister’s previous visits to prominent industries and power plants within the state, including Momas Electricity Meters Manufacturing Company, Coleman Wires and Cables, and the Olorunsogo Power Plant.

The collaboration between Japan and Nigeria in boosting power infrastructure marks a significant step toward addressing the country’s energy challenges, with Ogun State positioned to benefit from these strategic investments.