Notcoin, the popular crypto project, and Web 3 game has announced its plans to launch a story-driven Web 3 game in partnership with non-fungible token (NFT) outfits Lost Dogs and Getgems.

Lost Dogs is an NFT collection while Getgems is an NFT marketplace based on The Open Network (TON).

Notcoin which is quite popular in Nigeria as the pioneer Telegram-based Web 3 clicker game also organized a very successful airdrop that earned its Nigerian community lots of money.

Now the crypto project is looking to engage users in a deeper and more meaningful level and transition into a community movement rather than just being a cryptocurrency.

The new game will allow users the opportunity to play with Lost Dogs NFTs as characters and grow by completing various tasks and making choices

The Notcoin team in a message explained that its Tap to Earn model is not sustainable hence the need to pivot into a new line of story-driven games. The team explained in the message that the Tap to Earn model cannot sustain long-term engagement and growth.

The Lost Dogs team in a separate statement also cited the importance of story-driven games as an alternative to Tap to Earn projects.

Mad Tail a representative of the Lost Dogs team explained this in a statement highlighting how story-driven narratives are second nature to humans.

“Because everything in our lives is a form of narrative. Life itself is a narrative concept. Therefore, we aimed to establish this synchronicity in our game — as above, so below.” Mad Tail stated.

He also stated that players of the new story-driven games will also be able to earn Notcoin tokens like the Tap to earn games as well.

The role of NFTs in the new game

Mad Tail from Lost Dogs the NFT collection outfit also explained the role of NFTs and their importance to the new story-driven game.

He explained that NFTs are a technology that exists regardless of what people think of them. He added that NFTs were incorporated into the new story-driven games to improve user experience.

“We see NFTs as a tool that can enrich the gaming experience by enhancing the sense of ownership within the game. This is why we’ve chosen to incorporate NFTs into our playground. Mad tail added

What to know

Notcoin was the foremost pioneer of Telegram-based Web 3 clicker game setting the stage for other projects like Tapswap, Hamster Kombat, and Blum. The Viral clicker game onboarded over 30 million users in less than two months.

Notcoin’s airdrop campaign remains the best Airdrop campaign so far in this category of crypto projects.