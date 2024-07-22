Pixelverse, a budding member of the play to earn crypto projects hosted on Telegram has landed in hot water with its community following disappointing conditions given to the community for airdrop claims.

Pixel verse which listed its token on major centralized crypto exchanges last Friday witnessed a meltdown by its community online following conditions given to them to claim their airdrops after months of tedious mining and engaging the project on telegram.

The Nigerian crypto community especially where up in arms with the team behind the Pixelverse project accusing them of using their followers to farm engagement and not being straightforward with their community as regards airdrop claims.

The Pixelverse main X account with over 3.2 million followers was massively reported by the angry community leading to the account being suspended as of yesterday but was later reinstated in the morning hours of today.

Pixelverse and the Airdrop Controversy

The controversy between Pixelverse and its millions of community members stemmed from the conditions given to the community after the PIXFI token launched last Friday.

Gloria Chimelu an Experienced Web 3 analyst and Writer in a LinkedIn post explained that the two conditions given to the community were to either claim only 10% of their airdrop earnings and forfeit the rest or stake all their earnings and wait for two years to receive full benefits.

Gloria explained that the conditions given to the community did not go down well the community and led to a backlash that saw people mass reporting the Pixelverse X account.

“ This began the outrage against Pixelverse, with many calling it callous. They claim the project’s airdrop hasn’t been fair to them.

Users did tasks like tapping on Telegram, using the ticker in tweets to earn more (part of SocialFi), and daily combos.

The community also points out that Pixelverse raised $7.5m from various VCs, so it ought to do better.

But airdrops are not guaranteed, right?

Yes, airdrops are not guaranteed. But I think the Pixelverse project really gave its community high hopes and brought unfair criteria on launch day.”

Pixelverse has not officially addressed the controversies at the time of this report. They simply carried on as usual posting their weekly recap in their latest post on X.

What to Know

The Pixelverse controversy reminds all crypto enthusiasts that not all airdrops are guaranteed given the complexities and the funds it takes to fulfill airdrop claims. Most projects like tapswap have pushed back their airdrop claims date on the back of various reasons which often stem from the Project’s team having to come to terms with the number of users or players they have to fulfill their airdrop earnings.