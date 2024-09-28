Hamster Kombat, the largest and the most anticipated crypto airdrop of the year finally launched after months of active mining by over 300 million players. The hamster project airdrop which created a lot of buzz due to its community size ended in disappointment for lots of its players following very abysmal earnings

The project was heavily criticized for delivering dust to its players. Dust is a crypto term used to describe trivial amounts of crypto that is typically left over from a transaction or trade. The key source of frustration for the hamster community is the long days spent in mining the project following its launch its March. The earnings from the project were in no way worth the amount of effort put in.

According to several reports, a large portion of the HMSTR token miners got less than $10 which is approximately N16000 in naira. This is not anywhere in the range of what other crypto projects like Notcoin delivered to Nigerian miners. Some Nigerian miners earned as much as $500 Nigeria’s X community was enraged following the airdrops commenting on the listing while questioning the viability of Tap to earn projects from now.

Airdrop Launch Details

Only 131 million players qualified for the Hamster Airdrop allocation from the over 300 million global players. About 2.3 million users were disqualified for cheating in the airdrop mining process. Overall, 60 billion HMSTR was mapped out for Hamster Kombat CEOs who engaged in the game which prompted them to manage their crypto exchange. The gaming process lasted for 7 months leading up to the airdrop event which happened on September 26

The listing price of Hamster Kombat token ranged from $0.012 to $0.09 according to various exchanges. Coingecko reported that HMSTR token fell by 41% from an initial price of $0.012 while CMC reported a 25% drop from an initial price of $0.009. Hamster Kombat in an announcement on X revealed that over 30 million users were already trading Hamster Kombat tokens following the September 26 airdrop and users could experience challenges due to the high demand.

Reactions

The Nigerian X web space was filled with angry reactions from various Nigerian users and African users over the abysmal amounts earned by Hamster Kombat Players.

Most users expressed disappointment while some called for the boycott of the project going forward.

A Nigerian user Faares expressed his disappointment in the Hamster Project saying it wasn’t a good investment for players who went fully into it.

People wasted many days and hours playing this thing only for y’all to be rewarding them with some chicken change? Y’all disappointed them and they ain’t trusting you no more. Faares stated

Other X users called for a total Boycott of the project following its plan for a second session.

Deni Rach echoed this sentiment in his tweet calling for a total boycott of the project.

“Attention Community! It’s Time to Act!

1. Block @hamster_kombat_bot

2. Unsubscribe from @hamster_kombat and all their social media

3. Stop watching their YouTube videos Remember: WE are the community. WE made them successful. Ahmad tweeted

What to Know

The Hamster Kombat before its Airdrop event said has reserved 15 billion HMSTR tokens for the game’s second season.