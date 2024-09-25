Rocky Rabbit Airdrop event which was launched on September 23 has come to an end with the team behind the project rolling out a new set of games.

The Rocky Rabbit Project is one of the recent Web 3 projects mined by Nigerians although the project was not mainstream like the likes of Catizen, Hamster Kombat, and Blum.

The Rocky Rabbit team took to its X page to announce the end of the airdrop which they deemed successful. They also introduced a set of New games aimed at keeping the Project’s community engaged.

Airdrop Successfully Completed! We are excited to announce that the Rocky Rabbit airdrop has been completed! A big thank you to all participants for your engagement and support.

However, we understand some users are facing issues. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Pending Withdrawals & Missing Airdrops If you’re experiencing any issues with pending payments or missing airdrops, rest assured that we are actively working to resolve these matters as quickly as possible.

2. Fraud Prevention To maintain fairness and integrity, over 10,000 users were disqualified due to fraudulent activity. We appreciate your understanding and commitment to keeping the Rocky Rabbit platform secure for all legitimate participants.

3. Handling of Extra TON Payments We understand that some users sent extra TON or sent TON without a memo during the airdrop eligibility process. Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered:

4. TON & Tokens without a Memo: These amounts will be refunded to the original wallets over the next few days.

Airdrop and Listing

The Rocky rabbit airdrop event took place on September 2023 and the RBTC token was listed on major exchanges. The Rocky Rabbit team announced the airdrop details including its allocation and the introduction of new games for the community.

It’s time! The new version of Rocky Rabbit has been released alongside the allocation of the airdrop for eligible users.

Users can log into the app to check their balances and view the details of their airdrop.

Please note that 45% of the total tokens belonging to users who did not complete their eligibility process have been permanently burned. The conditions for reclaiming the remaining tokens for these users will be announced soon.

Withdrawals will be processed in stages, based on the date and time of eligibility completion. Users who completed the eligibility steps earlier will have priority access to withdrawals, ensuring that their transactions are not affected by network congestion. This staggered approach guarantees fairness and rewards those who have been more engaged with the platform.

In exciting news, users can now utilize their tokens to participate in competitions within Rocky Rabbit, competing with other players and earning rewards.

Rocky Rabbit is listed for $0.00000576 and currently has a 24-hour volume of $5.53M. The RBTC token hit an all-time high of $0.0000113 and an all-time low of $0.00000518 since its listing.

New Games and the Next move for the Rocky Rabbit team

Rocky Rabbit ended its airdrop event by announcing new games to keep its community engaged. The new games provide an opportunity for Rocky Users to earn tokens and entertain themselves.

The Rocky Rabbit team after its airdrop outlined what next for the project and what its community can look forward to. A new task section will be introduced allowing users to boost their earnings by completing tasks.

The team also plans to enhance the growth of the project by listing the RBTC on additional exchanges, paving the way for new opportunities within the market.

What to Know

Rocky Rabbit belongs to the Gamefi category of the crypto industry which is arguably the hottest sector in the crypto industry now.

Rocky Rabbits’ listing price was quite low for most Nigerians to make significant money out of it.