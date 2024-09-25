The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is set to establish a dedicated Nutrition Department to strengthen its nutrition intervention programs.

Mr. Ubokutom Nyah, Mandate Secretary for Economic Planning, Revenue Generation, and Public-Private Partnerships, disclosed that the establishment of the Nutrition Department had been approved by Wike during a meeting with representatives of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mr. Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said that to sustain the success, the FCTA would improve the budgetary allocation for nutrition intervention in the 2025, but with a caveat on transparency and accountability in utilisation of the funds.

The new department will be the focal point for implementing nutrition programs and will also include a Nutrition Unit across FCTA secretariats and agencies. This development aims to improve the coordination and effectiveness of nutrition-related interventions in the FCT.

Project hurdles

According to Nyah, the lack of a dedicated nutrition department had been a major hurdle to the successful execution of previous nutrition projects, including JICA’s Capacity Development for Nutrition Improvement Project (CADNIP).

“This was the clog that was holding the success and implementation of nutrition project in the FCTA,” Nyah explained.

The Nutrition Department is expected to enhance the smooth implementation of various nutrition programs, including those driven by international partnerships like JICA’s initiatives, which have so far achieved success in improving dietary diversity and food-based nutrition improvements in rural areas of the FCT.

Dr. Udo Atang, Head of FCT Civil Service, confirmed that the approval for the establishment of the department had been forwarded to the Common Services for integration into the FCTA’s organizational structure.

Atang noted that recommendations for the appointment of the department head and staff would soon be submitted to the minister for approval.

What you should know

UNICEF in a recent statement highlights that around 11 million children in Nigeria—about one in every three children under the age of five—are facing severe child food poverty, putting them at a 50% higher risk of experiencing wasting, a life-threatening form of malnutrition.

Globally, 181 million children under the age of five who consume, at most, two of eight defined food groups are considered in severe child food poverty and unable to sustain optimal growth and development in early childhood and beyond. Nigeria ranks among the top 20 countries contributing to nearly two-thirds (65%) of the global 181 million children under five suffering from severe child food poverty.

These children typically consume no more than two out of eight essential food groups, with many surviving on breastmilk, starchy staples like rice or maize, and very limited nutrient-dense foods such as eggs, fish, or meat.