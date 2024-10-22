Participants of the X Empire crypto project are seriously lamenting and criticizing the project for excluding a large number of its players from getting any token allocations while citing low participation as the reason for their exclusion.

X Empire is among the latest Play to earn crypto projects hosted on Telegram and powered by the TON blockchain. On Friday the project commenced its Token allocation exercise distributing $XEMP tokens to participants of the project according to their level of engagement.

Unfortunately, a huge percentage of participants who engaged in the game were deemed ineligible to receive any $XEMP token. These participants got zero $XEMP tokens and were all served an error message on their X Empire interface to that effect.

Many X Empire players opened up the game interface on Friday to check the amount of $XEMP tokens they were allocated. Instead, they saw an error message which read.

“Unfortunately, your activity in the game was not enough to get the tokens “

A tiny fragment of the X Empire community was able to get $XEMP tokens against the vast majority that got nothing.

Reactions

This development has sparked a lot of reaction from the X Empire community with a lot of users going as far as tagging Elon Musk who has nothing to do with the project.

A top Nigerian Crypto influencer captured the minds of thousands of Nigerians who were affected by the strange allocation by the X Empire team.

Pending Ustaz a top influencer with over 300k followers made a tweet complaining to the X Empire team on the allocation while trying to access the number of Nigerians affected.

“Dear @xempiregame

team, many dedicated individuals have worked tirelessly for months, contributing to the growth and success of the X Empire project. However, when these users checked their allocations, they were shocked to find they received nothing. Meanwhile, certain influencers I included seem to have been granted allocations in the crores of X Tokens.

This is not only unfair but disheartening to those who have been the true pillars of the project, dedicating their time and effort from the very beginning. I implore you to address this issue urgently. These users, who have been the backbone of X Empire, deserve recognition and fair compensation for their contributions.

It is essential to ensure that allocation is provided to everyone who has put in the work and believed in this project. Their dedication has been the driving force behind X Empire’s progress, and they should not be overlooked.

Please reconsider and provide fair and just allocation to everyone. They are the foundation upon which X Empire stands” Pending Ustaz tweeted.

Some X Empire community members went as far as tweeting to Elon Musk complaining to him that the X Empire project which was mirrored in his image was a scam.

Totally scam project backed by your name. X empire. Elon musk. Musk empire. Do interrogation on the x empire team. They are just like scammer” The X user tweeted.

It is to be noted that Elon Musk has nothing to do with the project despite the project being initially called Musk Empire in its early days.

What to Know

The X Empire project has slated its Airdrop event for October 24 which is Thursday. The project’s native token which is $XEMP is expected to be listed on top exchanges on that day.

X Empire is a play-to-earn crypto game project which allows its players the opportunity to earn crypto assets by engaging in a tapping experience within the games interface.