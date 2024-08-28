Blum one of the budding play-to-earn crypto projects hosted on Telegram has finally announced its much-awaited Airdrop date while revealing a new roadmap for current users.

The Blum project is set to Airdrop its native BLUM token to its community on September 20 and has revealed a new roadmap for its current engagers.

This was met with excitement by the Nigerian crypto space which has heavily invested in the Blum Airdrop campaign since its launch.

Some Nigerian Web 3 enthusiasts hailed the sincerity and transparency of the Blum project after it returned an initial 0.2 Ton deposit it demanded from its community during the airdrop campaign.

“ The most transparent and sincere crypto project of the year goes to @blumcrypto in the history of crypto mining getting your funds back after an unsuccessful is very difficult It’s incredible @gleb_crypto

Blum is changing the narrative. My love for $Blum is out of this world. I’m certain $Blum will be a very successful project, if you are not mining Blum I’m very sorry” Stephen Okoli a Nigerian Web 3 enthusiast tweeted.

Blum Token Airdrop

Come September 20 the Blum crypto project is expected to airdrop its BLUM tokens to its users. Blum, a hybrid exchange, plans to carry out this task in September.

Blum is a hybrid exchange that presents its users with the best of the two available exchanges in the game.

There will be liquidity in centralized exchanges like Binance and resilience and high reliability in DEXs like Uniswap, Curve, or PancakeSwap.

Beyond This, Blum also offers an opportunity for cross-trading in a low-fee environment, making crypto trading attractive.

Blum airdrop will feature multiple rewards for the Blum community. There will be a $2,500 weekly giveaway where community members can multiply their Blum points whenever they engage. To win,

Community members can also participate in discussions and complete simple tasks. To ensure no one misses out, Blum is providing a detailed guide to ensure it is easy for everyone.

What to Know

Blum is one of the play-to-earn crypto projects that swept Nigerian crypto enthusiasts off their feet together with Tapswap, Hamster Kombat, and Notcoin. The project is hosted on Telegram and makes use of a Telegram bot to onboard new users.

Blum’s coolest feature which helped boost its adoption was the referral process where users qualify for airdrop by referring 10 persons to the project.

Blum’s airdrop is set for September 20 and miners of the Blum tokens are set to receive their airdrop rewards on that day.