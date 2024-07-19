Pixelverse a fast-growing Web 3 Play-to-earn project hosted on Telegram has collaborated with Notcoin, a popular play-to-earn project and one of the pioneers of the Play-to-earn category.

Pixelverse in its announcement of the collaboration says it is looking to reward the community of Notcoin as a pioneering project and for paving the way for other play to earn projects like Pixelverse.

The announcement of the collaboration between Pixelverse and Notcoin was well received by the Gamefi community as it helped boost the appeal of Pixelverse as indeed a major player in the Play-to-earn category.

Pixelverse shared the news of the collaboration on their X page stating that it makes a new chapter in Web 3 history.

“Pixelverse X Notcoin

@thenotcoin has opened a new chapter in Web3 history and paved the way for Pixelverse. To enhance synergies between the two projects, Pixelverse is collaborating with Notcoin to reward the community of this pioneering token built on the TON blockchain.

Pixelverse will reward $NOT holders through a series of marketing campaigns, including $NOT staking and Notcoin quests with a $250,000 prize pool launching soon.

Notcoin holders and Tiers will receive additional perks in Pixelverse soon. There will also be further integrations of $NOT within the Pixelverse ecosystem — stay tuned for further announcements!

But it’s probably nothing…” Pixelverse team tweeted

Pixelverse also collaborated with Bybit to float a PIXFI airdrop with over 200,000 USDT up for grabs.

PIXFI is listed on Major exchanges

Pixfi the native token of the Pixelverse ecosystem has been listed on major centralized exchanges. Bybit and Bitrue two main centralized exchanges have listed the token on their exchange for trading spelling a major milestone for the Pixelverse ecosystem.

Bybit announced the listing on their official X page urging traders and enthusiasts to deposit and trade $PIXFI to stand an opportunity to share a 400,000 Usdt price pool.

Bitrue on the other hand listed the Pixfi token on the same day Bybit did which was yesterday. However, the crypto exchange has closed the PIXFI/USDT trading pair citing insufficient deposit amount.

“Due to insufficient deposit amount to support the liquidity of $PIXFI/USDT spot trading, we have temporarily closed the PIXFI/USDT trading pair. The reopening time will be announced later. Thank you for your understanding!” Bitrue tweeted.

What to Know

PIXFI is the native token of the Pixelverse ecosystem and it is used for utilities and governance. You can earn Pixfi tokens by engaging in P2p combat in the Pixelverse game or completing tasks.

Notcoin was the pioneer play-to-earn crypto project which also conducted a very successful airdrop. The project paved the way for other Play-to-earn projects like Tapswap, Hamster Kombat, Pixelverse, and Yescoin.