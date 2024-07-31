The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos are set to transition to a new visa services provider, starting August 26, 2024.

This is according to a notice on the U.S. Embassy website as seen by Nairametrics.

This change will affect how nonimmigrant visa applications are handled, though current appointments remain valid.

For interviews scheduled on or before August 16, 2024, no action is needed. Applicants can continue to access their accounts at ustraveldocs.com to review appointment details and contact customer service if needed.

For Interviews scheduled between August 16 and August 26, 2024, applicants will lose access to their ustraveldocs.com accounts after August 16, 2024. It’s crucial to print the appointment confirmation letter before this date.

Attendance at the interview is strongly encouraged. If you miss the interview, instructions for rescheduling will be available after August 26, 2024.

For Interviews scheduled on or after August 26, 2024, post-August 16, 2024, access to the ustraveldocs.com account will be terminated. Beginning August 26, 2024, a new visa services website will launch. Applicants will need to create a new account to review information, make changes, submit requests, or contact customer service.

Ensure to print your appointment confirmation letter before August 16, 2024, to avoid technical issues with the new account setup.

Visa fees and appointment scheduling:

If the Visa Application Fee is Paid but No Interview is Scheduled: Schedule an appointment as soon as possible and follow the guidelines based on your interview date.

If the Visa Application Fee is Unpaid and Traveling in August 2024: Pay the fee and schedule an appointment promptly, referring to the guidelines provided.

If the MRV Fee is Unpaid and Traveling After August 26, 2024: Consider waiting until after August 26, 2024, to initiate the visa process.

Visa dates:

August 8, 2024: Final day to pay visa fees in cash at the bank.

August 15, 2024: Last day to access ustraveldocs.com for online fee payments, appointment scheduling, and customer service.

August 21, 2024: Deadline for dropping off documents at Premium Delivery locations.

August 23, 2024: Last day to drop off documents at regular courier locations.

August 26, 2024: The new visa appointment website goes live with updated services including fee payments, appointment scheduling, and new document drop-off locations.

What you should know

The Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria, David Greene, has affirmed the embassy’s commitment to resolving issues related to visa applications. Greene provided this assurance during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

Greene emphasized the embassy’s dedication to addressing the gap between the demand for visa appointments and their availability. “The demand for visa appointments exceeds the supply, but we want to reassure the public that appointments are available, and we are actively working to address this challenge,” Greene stated.

He highlighted the significant progress made despite the backlog resulting from COVID-19, noting that “This year alone, we have conducted over 150,000 interviews with Nigerians, including 30,000 with students, providing ample opportunities for U.S. visa applications.”