The Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria, David Greene has affirmed the embassy’s commitment to resolving issues related to visa applications.

Greene provided this assurance during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

Greene emphasized the embassy’s dedication to resolving visa-related issues, acknowledging the current gap between demand and supply for visa appointments.

“The demand for visa appointments exceeds the supply, but we want to reassure the public that appointments are available, and we are actively working to address this challenge,” Greene stated.

In detailing the embassy’s efforts, Greene highlighted significant progress made despite the backlog resulting from COVID-19.

“This year alone, we have conducted over 150,000 interviews with Nigerians, including 30,000 with students, providing ample opportunities for U.S. visa applications.”

What you should know

A strategic move was implemented in March, marking a significant step forward:

“We instituted a five-year term for U.S. visas to encourage early applications tied to specific events for those intending to travel to the U.S.”

Addressing the existing backlog, Greene assured applicants, stating,

“We acknowledge the backlog and are committed to ensuring individuals in need of a U.S. visa can obtain one.

Applying early and aligning visa requests with specific events will enhance the efficiency of the process.”

A recent report by Nairametrics initially stated that the context reveals challenges faced by Nigerian citizens seeking international travel, with the nation ranking at the bottom of the global passport index, offering visa-free access to only 46 nations.

This sobering assessment, reported by Henley and Partners in collaboration with IATA, places Nigeria at the 90th spot, tied with South Sudan.

Within Africa, Nigeria’s passport stands as the fifth least favorable for visa-free travel, ahead of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Sudan, and Libya, all contending with significant challenges related to insecurity and violence.