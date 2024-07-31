OpenAI has started rolling out an advanced voice mode to a selected group of ChatGPT Plus users, according to a statement released on the company’s official X page on Tuesday.

This update introduces real-time, realistic voice interactions, allowing users to converse with ChatGPT seamlessly and even interrupt the AI during conversations.

In its post, OpenAI highlighted the new features: “We’re starting to roll out advanced Voice Mode to a small group of ChatGPT Plus users. Advanced Voice Mode offers more natural, real-time conversations, allows you to interrupt anytime, and senses and responds to your emotions.”

According to the company, they have tested GPT-4o’s voice capabilities with over 100 external red teamers across 45 languages.

The insights gained from this alpha phase will help OpenAI enhance the Advanced Voice experience for all users. A detailed report on GPT-4o’s capabilities, limitations, and safety evaluations is expected to be released in early August.

The initial rollout, delayed from late June to July, reflects OpenAI’s commitment to meeting its high launch standards. The new voice capabilities address long-standing challenges in AI interactions, such as maintaining natural conversation flow and responsiveness.

As the AI sector continues to expand, OpenAI’s push to integrate advanced voice features aligns with its strategy to stay ahead in the competitive generative AI market.

What you should know

OpenAI is expanding its offerings beyond ChatGPT with the introduction of a new search tool called SearchGPT. This move positions OpenAI as a direct competitor to Google in the search domain.

OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, explained the initiative, stating, “We think there is room to make search much better than it is today. We are launching a new prototype called SearchGPT. We will learn from the prototype, make it better, and then integrate the tech into ChatGPT to make it real-time and maximally helpful.”

Additionally, Reddit has partnered with OpenAI to integrate its content into ChatGPT. This collaboration was announced through a joint statement on Thursday, leading to a 12% rise in Reddit’s shares during extended trading.

The partnership allows ChatGPT and other OpenAI products to access Reddit’s data through its API, enhancing the chatbot’s content. This agreement also includes OpenAI becoming a Reddit advertising partner, signaling a deeper collaboration between the two companies. This move is part of Reddit’s broader strategy to diversify its revenue sources and follows its recent partnership with Alphabet to supply content for Google’s AI models.

OpenAI has solidified an impressive deal with venture capital firm Thrive Capital, propelling its valuation to an astonishing $80 billion or potentially more. About 10 months ago, OpenAI concluded a notable $300 million share sale, positioning itself with a valuation of around $27 billion. The recent development, if validated, would position OpenAI as the third-highest-valued tech startup globally.