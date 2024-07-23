Unilever Nigeria Plc released its unaudited interim report for the six months period ended 30th June 2024.

The Company recorded Turnover of N63.9 billion in the period under review which represents 41% topline growth compared to N45.3 billion Turnover recorded in the corresponding period in 2023.

The company recorded a gross profit of N26.2 billion for the period ended 30th June 2024 which is 100% increase versus N13.1 billion reported for same period last year.

The result for the total business shows a net profit of N4.4 billion for the period ended 30th June 2024, compared to a net profit for the corresponding period in 2023 of N2.8bn which is 61% increase versus 2023.

Speaking on the results, the Managing Director, Tim Kleinebenne, said, “We are pleased with our commitment to stay in Nigeria as the longest serving manufacturing company in the country. As a company that has stayed over a centenary in Nigeria, we are not just here to stay, but we are very convinced that the opportunities in Nigeria are more than the challenges.”

“Our H1, 2024 unaudited results with a topline growth at 41%, is a testament that with our Growth Action Plan (GAP) we are committed to serving consumers with our best brands to meet their daily needs of improved health and hygiene. Unilever Nigeria is pleased with its performance progress riding on the pillars of operational efficiency, cost optimization, purposeful brands and increasing market share across key categories,” Kleinebenne, said.

As a centenary old company and the longest serving manufacturing company in Nigeria, Unilever Nigeria is committed to ensuring continuous socioeconomic impact and investment in Nigeria through its brands and operations.