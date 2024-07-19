Klasha, a leading global cross-border payments company, is proud to announce the signing of an MOU with the China-Africa Chamber of Commerce in Yiwu and Rocher Global to provide cross-border payment services to its merchants.

On June 24, Jess Anuna, CEO of Klasha, visited the Yiwu International Trade City, known as the “world’s largest small commodity wholesale market,” at Rocher Global’s invitation. Mr. Zhu Shun, the Chairman of the China-Africa Chamber of Commerce in Yiwu, was present at the visit.

During the visit, the Klasha team and the Chairman of the China-Africa Chamber of Commerce in Yiwu visited some of the biggest wholesalers in Yiwu. The trade centre demonstrated the broad and endless prospects for China-Africa economic and trade cooperation.

Mr Zhu Shun (Chairman of the China-Africa Chamber of Commerce in Yiwu) and representatives from Rocher Global and Klasha discussed the current state of the trade market in the context of globalisation, how to build a China-Africa cross-border digital platform, and how to provide enhanced cross-border payment solutions.

Jess Anuna, CEO of Klasha, gave an in-depth interpretation of the newly released whitepaper “Cross-border payments between China and Africa: trends, opportunities, and challenges”. She said, “The complexities involved in transferring money or accepting payments between China and Africa present challenges that are hard to identify until you start building solutions and untangling the value chain. Nonetheless, trade between China and Africa has increased significantly, reaching $257.67 billion in 2022 and $282.1 billion in 2023. At Klasha, we have developed frictionless solutions to facilitate Chinese businesses gaining access to customers on the continent and vice versa.”

China-Africa Chamber of Commerce in Yiwu, Rocher Global, and Klasha signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish a partnership. This partnership provides Klasha access to all China-Africa Chamber of Commerce merchants.

With this partnership, Klasha hopes to open an office in Yiwu and establish a long-term and stable cooperative relationship to promote the sustainable development of China-Africa trade.

“This partnership between Klasha and the China Africa Chamber of Commerce in Yiwu and Rocher Global marks a significant milestone. It provides us unparalleled access to a vast network of merchants and enhances our ability to facilitate seamless China-Africa trade. This collaboration will enable us to support economic growth and development between China and Africa,” said Justin Fan, Managing Director, Asia Operations, Klasha.

About Klasha

Klasha is a global technology company, building a platform and APIs to move money to and from emerging markets frictionlessly.

With Klasha, businesses can collect, send money and hold exotic and hard currencies through our extensive API stack.

Enterprise businesses use our rails and infrastructure to power their cross-border payments. Founded in 2021 by Jess Anuna, Klasha collects and sends over 120 currencies, saving merchants time and money.

For more information about Klasha and its payment services, visit their website at www.klasha.com.

For media inquiries, contact marketingteam@klasha.com