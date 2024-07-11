Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced its all-new Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, along with Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro at the Galaxy Unpacked in Lagos.

Recall that earlier this year, the tech giant Samsung, ushered in the era of mobile AI through the power of Galaxy AI.

With the introduction of the new Galaxy Z series today, Samsung is opening the next chapter of Galaxy AI by leveraging its most versatile and flexible form factor perfectly designed to enable a range of unique mobile experiences.

Whether using Galaxy Z Fold’s large screen, Galaxy Z Flip’s FlexWindow or making the most of the iconic FlexMode, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 will provide more opportunities to maximize AI capabilities. Built on the foundation of Samsung’s history of form factor innovation, Galaxy AI uses powerful, intelligent, and durable foldable experience to accelerate a new era of communication, productivity, and creativity.

According to TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, “Samsung’s long history of innovation has allowed us to lead in the mobile space, creating the foldable form factor and ushering in the mobile AI era. Now, we are excited to bring these two complementary technologies together and unlock new possibilities for users around the world. Our foldables meet the unique needs of every user and now enhanced by the power of Galaxy AI, Samsung is delivering an experience like never before”.

Galaxy Z Fold6: Large screen productivity elevated by AI

The Galaxy Z Fold6 offers a range of AI-powered features and tools that maximize the large screen and significantly enhance productivity like the Note Assist on Samsung Notes which offers translation, summaries, and auto formatting for simple and easy meeting notes.

A newly added Composer from Samsung Keyboard generates suggested text based on simple keywords for email and supported social media apps. For social media in particular, the Composer creates text that reflects your tone by analyzing previous posts.

Additionally, the S Pen experience is expanded further meeting with Galaxy AI on the Galaxy Z Fold6’s screen. All-new Sketch to image allows you to create more sophisticated art pieces by generating image options when you simply sketch or draw on the photos in gallery or note screen.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 enables you to evolve the way you work, play, and stay informed thanks to Samsung’s longstanding partnership with Google.

The latest Google Gemini app is fully integrated on the new Galaxy Z series, providing your own AI-powered assistant right on your phone.

By simply swiping the corner of the screen or saying, “Hey Google”, you can bring up Gemini’s overlay and get help with writing, learning, or planning. Gemini is integrated with some of your favorite Google apps, making it easy to organize a perfect travel itinerary by getting real-time flight and hotel booking information – and explore famous landmarks and the best routes to get there using Google Maps.

When you want detailed information about a K-pop music video while watching YouTube on Galaxy Z Fold6’s large screen, you can access Gemini overlay in the multi-window split screen to ask questions. If you’re curious about who the artist is in the video, just long press the home button and circle, highlight, or tap on screen – and Circle to Search will offer instant search results.

Galaxy AI has also enhanced barrier-free communication on Galaxy Z Fold6. Maximizing its unique dual screen form factor, Interpreter comes with a new conversation mode that enables both parties to conveniently view translations on the main and cover screens for more natural interactions.

Live Translate, which translates phone calls directly on your device in real-time, is also now being extended beyond Samsung’s own native calling app to a selection of popular third-party apps.

Not only does Galaxy Z Fold6 allow you to create content, it allows you to enjoy it, too. Galaxy Z Fold6 offers an upgraded gaming experience, anchored by its powerful chipset and 1.6x larger vapor chamber for the ability to game for longer, while still maintaining performance. Vivid, life-like graphics are supported by Ray Tracing and are brought to life on a 7.6-inch screen[i] that offers a brighter display of up to 2,600nit to deliver more immersive gaming.

Galaxy Z Flip6: Creating unique experiences, customized to you

The Galaxy Z Flip6 is not just optimized for portability, but it offers a range of new customization and creativity features so you can make the most of every moment.

The 3.4-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow has been enhanced yet again, enabling AI-assisted functions without even needing to open the device. And for those communications on-the-go, you can reply to texts with Suggested replies which analyzes your latest messages to suggest a tailored response.

It wouldn’t be Galaxy Z Flip without a variety of ways for you to customize your device either. With the AI-powered Photo Ambient, a wallpaper can change in real-time based on the time and weather. You can also easily create a unified look and feel with suggested screen layout options by analyzing your wallpaper — such as moving the clock and changing the frame color to ensure the background image stands.

Creativity also goes beyond FlexWindow. FlexCam continues to offer the most versatile camera experience and unlocks new creative options. With the new Auto Zoom, FlexCam automatically finds the best framing for your shot by detecting the subject and zooming in and out before making any necessary adjustments. That way, you don’t have to choose between your friends or an incredible backdrop being in the shot – and it’s all hands-free.

New 50MP Wide and 12MP Ultra-wide sensors provide an upgraded camera experience with clear and crisp details in pictures.

Nightography, enhanced with video HDR allows you to capture more brilliant videos — even in dim lighting — and goes further by partnering with popular social apps as well.

The night capturing feature is now available in-app on Instagram, so you can take amazing photos at night and message or share them directly from within the app.

You can continue using all the creative and customizable features of Galaxy Z Flip6 without worrying about battery life either, with longer usage time[ii] made possible by hardware and software optimization.

On Security, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are secured by Samsung Knox, Samsung Galaxy’s defense-grade, multi-layer security platform built to safeguard critical information and protect against vulnerabilities with end-to-end hardware, real-time threat detection and collaborative protection.

In the era of AI, Samsung’s commitment to empowering you with choice over your device settings is stronger than ever, which is why you have full control over how you allow your data to enhance AI experiences through Galaxy AI settings.

As an added layer of protection, Enhanced Data Protection offers end-to-end encryption when you backup, sync or restore your data with Samsung Cloud.

Galaxy Buds3 Series: Expanding the connected experience through Galaxy AI

With the power of Galaxy AI, the Galaxy Buds3 series brings a new communication experience. If you’re attending a class in a foreign language, you can turn on Interpreter in Listening mode on Galaxy Z Fold6 or Flip6 with Galaxy Buds3 series plugged into your ears.

Not only is the Galaxy Buds3 series created to provide the premium audio experience, but it is also designed to do more with less for people and the planet.

Availability

The Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6 and Galaxy Buds3 series will be available for pre-order starting today, July 10, with general availability starting July 24.

Galaxy Z Fold6 is available in Silver Shadow, Pink, and Navy, while Galaxy Z Flip6 is also available in Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, and Mint color options so you can a color that best suits your style. The Galaxy Buds3 series offers an ultra-sleek, modern, and comfortable design available in two colors, Silver and White.

For your peace of mind, Samsung Care+ — which protects your products with certified care from Samsung experts for accidental damage — will be provided one-year free during pre-order periods.

For more information about Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro, please visit: https://samsung.com

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.