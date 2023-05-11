Samsung Electronics has announced the newest edition of the popular Galaxy A series, giving consumers more options with yet another great device to stay connected and enjoy a remarkable mobile experience.

The new Galaxy A24 LTE comes packed with amazing features and a clear mission to redefine awesome through a brilliant display, a brand-new design, and a camera that shoots sharp and steady.

It tops it all off with a large storage capacity that allows you to safely keep your important documents, music, apps, downloads and collection of all your life’s special moments captured in pictures and video.

The Galaxy A24 LTE boasts the latest software in Samsung’s One UI 5.1 to give you an even finer mobile experience that is one up on the Galaxy A23 LTE, which it replaces.

All your apps and files will be safe and secure in the phone’s ample built-in memory of 4 or 6GB of memory and 128GB storage that is expandable by up to 1TB with MicroSD1.

The Galaxy A24 LTE looks the part too with Galaxy’s signature design language that is inspired by Samsung’s flagship line.

From the back of the phone, the improved design sports a glossy finish and prism pattern back cover with a refined and polished camera deck. The optimized ratio between the corner and the camera modules gives the phone a sophisticated look while the no camera housing is straight out of the apex Galaxy S series design playbook.

The phone’s sleek and premium design is complemented by its exquisite flat body pattern. Moreover, you can stand out with one of the phone’s three beautiful colors that include black, silver and light green2.

Awesome Screen

The Galaxy A24 LTE’s super AMOLED 6.5-inch full high-definition screen gives a brilliant, vivid display. With its eye care display3 and low blue light emission that’s always clear even under bright sunlight, scrolling through your phone, binging on your favorite shows or playing games would be a pleasant experience that is comfortable on your eyes.

Awesome Camera

Capture all your different vibes and gain awesome perspectives with the triple-lens camera that includes an excellent 13-megapixel (MP) selfie lens that will be sure to deliver your pictures and videos in immaculate quality.

The main super sharp and steady 50MP Triple camera is supported by an ultra-wide 5MP and a macro 2MP lens to give you even more options and angles for your beautiful shots.

Awesome Battery

You’d be happy to learn that all these exciting features of the Galaxy A24 LTE will not quickly deplete your battery power and you’ll be able to enjoy them for much longer thanks to the powerful 5,000mAh battery which can last for more than two days on a single charge4.

With video playback time up to 20 hours5, the battery can last long enough to keep you connected and should you need a quick recharge4, the 25W fast charger6 will handle things for you to pick up where you left off in no time. You can charge up to 50% in 30 minutes7.

The Galaxy A24 LTE is available in retail stores from 10th May 2023 at a recommended retail price of N166,900 for 6gb+128gb and N156,900 for 4gb+128gb.

Buy now and get Samsung Care+ to protect your awesome new Galaxy – register within 30 days of purchase and get cover for 1 x screen repair within a 12-month period.