This resolution ends a supply dispute that has strained relations with international oil companies.

The NUPRC Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe emphasized that pricing issues should not hinder domestic refining.

“We will never allow price strangulation to disincentivise our domestic refining capacity optimisation,” said Komolafe.

Komolafe highlighted the commission’s commitment to preventing “crude supply profiteering” while ensuring that oil production remains profitable.

To ensure transparency, the NUPRC has requested monthly cargo price quotes on crude oil supply and delivery from both producers and refiners.

The NUPRC aims to balance upstream development with a sustainable domestic energy supply chain, reinforcing its role in fostering a fair and profitable oil production environment.