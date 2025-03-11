Data from the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) show that Nigeria’s daily average crude oil production in February declined by about five percent from what was produced in January.

According to the data, Nigeria’s daily average crude oil production for February 2025 was 1,465,006 barrels per day, dropping from 1,538,697 bpd in January.

The February production falls short of the country’s OPEC quota of 1.5 Mbps.

“The average crude oil production was 98% of OPEC quota (1.5 Mbps),” NUPRC noted in the report.

Meanwhile, the report noted that the country recorded a peak production of 1.7 Mbps in February, and the lowest was 1.6 Mbps.

It should be noted that these figures include condensates, which OPEC does not include in its calculations of crude oil production.

“The daily average production in February was 1,671,953 barrels per day, comprising of both Crude oil (1,465,006 bopd) and condensate (206,948 bopd),” NUPRC noted in the report.

Nigeria produced 41 million barrels of crude oil in February

The data further shows that Nigeria recorded a total production of 41,020,155 barrels of crude oil in February, with 1,599,693 barrels and 4,194,849 barrels of blended and unblended condensates, respectively.

This is below the output in January, when the total production of crude oil was 47,699,593 barrels, excluding 1,910,213 barrels and 4,252,071 barrels in blended and unblended condensates.

Performance of Oil terminals/Streams

The top-performing terminals or streams, according to the NUPRC report, include BONNY, BRASS, QUA IBOE, FORCADOS, ESCRAVOS, ODUDU, and TULJA – OKWUIBOME.

Forcados Terminal had the highest oil output with the production of 7.75 million barrels in February. It produced 8.86 million barrels in January.

It is followed by the Bonny terminal, which produced 6.3 million barrels in the month under review. The Bonny terminal recorded 8.1 million barrels in January.

Qua Iboe produced 4.28 million barrels in February, a decline from the 4.6 million barrels it produced in January.

The Escravos terminal produced 3.87 million barrels in February, while it produced 4.48 million barrels in January.

Obudu terminal had 2 million barrels in February, dropping from 2.3 million barrels in January.

Tulja–Okwuibome recorded 1.89 million barrels in February, a decline from 2.26 million barrels in January.

The figures above include both crude oil and condensate

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that Nigeria produced a total of 566.8 million barrels of crude oil and Condensate in 2024, according to NUPRC data.

We also reported that Nigeria produced above its OPEC quota in February, according to a Reuters survey.

Meanwhile, OPEC is yet to publish its Monthly Oil Market for February.