The Nigeria Hotel Association (NHA) on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to reintroduce fuel subsidy payments to marketers to help hoteliers stay in business.

Patrick Anyanwu, the National President of NHA, made this appeal in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He explained that the removal of the fuel subsidy, which led to a significant increase in fuel prices, has severely threatened the hospitality industry, making it difficult for operators to break even.

He said, “Rather than increase tariffs and fuel price as well commodities, the federal government should re-introduce fuel subsidy. Fuel subsidy removal has dealt with us, coupled with increment in electricity tariff.”

“We call on the federal government to revert to payment of fuel subsidy to marketers so that we can access fuel at a cheaper rate. We have been suffering in silence, we need an intervention promptly. Most hoteliers have laid off some of their staff, many do unthinkable things to stay in business,”

Anyanwu advised members of the association to continue supporting “Project Nigeria” despite current challenges. He also urged political leaders to address anti-masses policies and mitigate their effects on the public.

To support the federal government’s efforts to prevent the lodging of underage girls in hotels, Anyanwu mandated all hotel owners across the federation to register with the NHA.

He explained that this registration would enable both the government and the association to effectively monitor the implementation of this policy.

Anyanwu emphasized the association’s commitment to cracking down on the lodging of underage girls and other illicit activities often associated with hotels.

He advised his members to refrain from such practices and focus on advancing the nation and promoting its cherished values.

What you should know

On assumption into office, President Tinubu ended the aged-long and expensive fuel subsidy regime which led to a spike in transport and energy costs for businesses that rely on petrol for their activities. The price of PMS increased by over 200% in the months after the President’s directive.

Businesses have also been negatively impacted by the recent hike in electricity tariff for Band A customers which implementation began in April this year.

The call from Hoteliers to reintroduce fuel subsidy is strange considering the general public’s perception of the fuel subsidy regime is that it is riddled with corruption.

However, there have been claims that the federal government has returned to payment of petrol subsidy. The former Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El Rufai, and the IMF had stated that the federal government has continued implicit subsidy payment .