The Tapswap team finally quashed the confusion surrounding its supposed July 1st $Taps token launch which didn’t happen yesterday with an official message to the Tapswap community explaining why the Token launch did not happen and when the new expected date is.

Tapswap put out the official message via its X page explaining the reason behind another shifting of the Token launch date while for the first time hinting on information surrounding Tapswap listing and the crypto exchanges involved.

“Important Update!

1. We’ve got some bad and really good news for you at the same time: our team has decided to move the date for the Shares-to-Token exchange event. You might wonder, what’s good about that? Just FUD?

Not exactly. The whole point is that you’ll actually benefit from this. Let us explain how:

2. Recently, there’s been a lot of buzz around Tapswap, especially about listing on tier 1 exchanges, a massive drop, and more. And it’s no surprise: the project has become one of the major players globally, ranking in the top

This kind of attention attracts not just scammers but also leaders in the web3 industry.

3. So, not all rumours are just rumours. The Tapswap team is actually in active talks with tier-1 exchanges!

And they are thrilled with you — our community! Isn’t this what we’ve been tirelessly working towards together?

4. However, this success comes with some “inconveniences.” This level of attention requires much more detailed work on tokenomics and the right launch strategy. And that means extra time.

5. But know that this is all to ensure that our launch in Q3 is fair and, more importantly, profitable for all of you who stand by us no matter what.

6. So, as you can see, there are plenty of reasons to be happy about this change. And very soon, we’ll give you some even bigger news about our future, tier 1 partnerships, and the drop itself!

7. We really value your support. And we truly listen to your feedback, so don’t forget to share it in the comments. Together, we’ll keep reaching higher and higher levels!” Tapswap team tweeted

This is the second time the Tapswap team has postponed the token launch date and this time around there was no specific date given. The Token launch was previously slated for May 30 2024 and was postponed to July 1st 2024 which was yesterday.

The Tapswap team has now come out to say that the Token launch will happen in Q3 of 2024 which is a time frame of July 1st to September 30.

In their defence, the Tapswap team cited the massive success of the entire crypto project and stressed the need to get the tokenomics right with the right launch strategy.

Tapswap is currently the most popular Telegram-based Clicker game with millions of users globally.

What to know

Many Nigerians involved in the Tapswap project will have to wait again for the token launch. This time Tapswap didn’t give a definite date and this might be frustrating to the Tapswap ecosystem.

The Tap-to-earn games are a fun and simple way for players to earn cryptocurrency by performing repetitive tasks, like tapping a screen. Tapswap has amassed over 50 million players globally.

FUD is a crypto term that stands for Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt. It refers to the spread of negative, misleading, or false information about cryptocurrencies to influence market sentiment and investor behavior, often leading to panic selling and price declines.