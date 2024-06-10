The federal government of Nigeria has announced a fresh scholarship award from the Government of Vietnam for candidates who passed the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) examinations.

The announcement was made by the Federal Ministry of Education on Monday, June 11, via its X page.

Tagged, “VIETNAM NATIONAL UNIVERSITY-INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL (VNU-IS) SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAMMES FOR ACADEMIC YEAR 2024-2025”, the ministry advised Nigerian applicants to maximize the opportunity.

It added that the scholarship offers various ranges of financial support.

The statement partly reads,

“The Government of Vietnam is calling on interested and qualified Nigerians to apply for Vietnam National University.

“The categories of Awards are:

“i. Vietnam Scholarship programme offers 100% tuition fee, for 5 persons only

“ii. Hanio scholarship programme offers a 50% tuition fee, for 8 persons only;

“iii. International student scholarship programme offers a waiver of the 1st-semester tuition fees, for 12 persons only.”

Eligibility

The government revealed that the Vietnam scholarship awards “depend on the GPA score in SSCE/WAEC examinations.”

“Students selected would be qualified for renewal of the scholarship award based on each academic year’s performance.

“Shortlisted students would be contacted by the school for online interviews.

“For application and other enquiries, kindly go to admission@vnuis.edu.vn, Or Email: loannt@vnuis.edu.vn (admission officer, Ms Loan Nguyen), WhatsApp/Mobile /Zalo: + 84978981625 or + 974140166.

“Deadline for this application is 30th June 2024,”.the ministry announced.

Earlier, the ministry had invited Nigerians to apply for the MTN scholarship programme for the 2024 academic year.

A week ago, the federal government of Nigeria also announced scholarship awards from the Italian Government for postgraduate applicants in the country.

On May 2, 2024, the ministry also announced a Romanian scholarship program for undergraduates and postgraduates in Nigeria.

The scholarship was said to be for those pursuing Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programs.

What you should know

The Federal Ministry of Education is the regulatory body for education in Nigeria.

The ministry has a Federal Scholarship Board which informs Nigerians about foreign and local scholarship opportunities.

The development may not be unconnected with the federal government’s plan to ensure Nigeria’s access to higher education.

The Nigerian government through the Federal Ministry of Education had invited interested and qualified Nigerians to apply for the 2024/2025 Slovakia National Scholarship Program.

Recently, President Bola Tinubu asked lawmakers to pass the Student Loan (Access to Higher Education) (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill, 2024 which seeks to enhance the implementation of the Higher Education Student Loan Scheme by addressing challenges related to the management structure of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELF), applicant eligibility requirements, loan purpose, funding sources and disbursement and repayment procedures.