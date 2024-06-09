The biopic “Funmilayo Ransom Kuti,” produced by Bolanle Austen-Peters, has surpassed the N100 million ticket sales milestone after just three weeks in cinemas.

As of June 5, the Nigerian Box Office (NBO) reported that the film had accumulated N108 million in ticket sales across various cinema viewing centers nationwide. The movie launched its theatrical run with N32 million during its opening weekend, following its release on Friday, May 17, 2024.

The Nigerian Box Office disclosed this achievement via the social media platform X on Monday, May 20, 2024. According to NBO data, the biopic not only topped the weekend box office charts but also set a new record for the highest-grossing opening weekend for a biopic in Nigeria.

This accomplishment places the biopic as the highest-grossing film in West Africa for 2024 so far. Starring Kehinde Bankole, the recent Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) Best Actress, the Nollywood film joins the ranks of 2024’s high-grossing movies, such as “All’s Fair in Love,” which grossed N130 million in February.

In March, the indigenous film “Ajakaju: Beast of Two Worlds” grossed N250 million, tying with Kayode Kasum’s “Ajosepo,” which also grossed N250 million. Despite this competition, Bolanle Austen-Peters’ film is a strong contender, projected to conclude its run with an estimated N200 million in total earnings.

The film also features a stellar ensemble cast, including veteran actors Ajoke Silva, Adebayo Salami, Omowunmi Dada, Adunni Ade, Jide Kosoko, Dele Odule, Ibrahim Suleiman, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Yewande Osamein, and Iyimide Ayo-Olumoko. This ensemble, coupled with a compelling narrative, has contributed significantly to its commercial success.

Other notable films on the horizon include “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” which debuted with N53.3 million in its first week. Additionally, Funke Akindele, one of Nigeria’s highest-grossing actresses, has announced plans for a new movie, “Finding Me.” Although the release date is not yet known, anticipation is high for what the box office queen has in store this time.

What you should know

“Funmilayo Ransom Kuti” tells the compelling life story of the late Nigerian educator, political reformer, women’s rights activist, and mother of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti. Her legacy is celebrated in this cinematic portrayal.

The film explores significant phases of Ransome-Kuti’s life, including her education at Abeokuta Grammar School, her marriage to Israel Ransome-Kuti, and her revolutionary fight against colonialism and patriarchy.

The film highlights her pivotal role in creating the Abeokuta Women’s Union, which was instrumental in advocating for women’s rights and challenging colonial governance.