While most children nurtured lofty career ambitions, envisioning castles on the moon or inventing the pill of immortality, Bolanle Austen-Peters held her dreams close to the world of dance and theatre.

However, she found herself in a different era, a time when parents often steered their children toward more “professional” pursuits.

Consequently, Bolanle didn’t have the opportunity to pursue her passion for theatre arts in her academic journey.

Fast forward four decades, and Bolanle Austen-Peters has proudly earned the title, “Queen of Nigerian Theatre,” despite her initial detour into a “professional course.”

Let’s delve into the remarkable journey that led her to this well-deserved acclaim.

Birth and Education

Bolanle Austen-Peters was born on February 4, 1969, in Ibadan, to parents of distinction—Emmanuel Afe Babalola, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and Rtd Major, Mrs. Bisi Babalola.

In an interview, Mrs. Austen-Peters shared her early affinity for the arts over the sciences. She recounts,

“I have always wanted to dance, and I loved theatre. In those days, however, you had to study a professional course, so I decided to study law. I continued to love the arts even while studying law.”

This choice may have been influenced by her father’s footsteps or a way to remain connected to her artistic passions.

Bolanle pursued a BA in Law at the University of Lagos and later secured an MA from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Afterward, her journey led her into the realm of professional practice. She practiced law in the 1990s at her father’s firm, Afe Babalola and Co Barristers and Solicitors, and also contributed her legal expertise to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Switzerland.

However, her enduring love for the arts ultimately called her back to Nigeria.

Using Terra Kulture to Preserve and Promote Culture

In 2003, Bolanle embarked on an extraordinary endeavour by establishing Terra Kulture, Lagos’ premier arts and culture centre.

Initially conceived as an art gallery, Terra Kulture evolved into a cultural, lifestyle, and educational hub, united by a singular vision—to celebrate Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage. Today, Terra Kulture stands as the ultimate repository of African arts, cuisine, movies, and culture.

Bolanle Austen-Peters elucidated her vision:

“Initially, I simply wanted a space where I could create a platform for the promotion of visual arts, literature, theatre, and basically every art form that identifies us as Nigerians.

We keep pushing the envelope. Through team effort and hard work, and by God’s grace, we have surpassed some of our expectations.”

Despite Terra Kulture’s impressive success, Bolanle saw the potential for more to be done.

In 2013, she ventured into movie production, giving birth to Bolanle Austen-Peters Production, BAP Productions initially specialized in stage plays, with its flagship production being “Saro! The Musical,” followed by other notable works like ‘Fela and the Kalakuta Queens.’

In 2016, Bolanle Austen-Peters conceived a ground-breaking project—the construction of Nigeria’s first-ever purpose-built private theatre, Terra Kulture Arena.

The grand opening took place on March 25th and 26th, 2017, and the arena has since become a sanctuary where artists can explore, create, and showcase their talents.

Two decades after its inception, Terra Kulture stands as a beacon in the preservation of Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

The institution boasts a rich portfolio, featuring hundreds of art exhibitions, over 135 plays, 65 book readings, and language classes attended by over 10,000 individuals.

Bolanle transitioned into the roles of Producer and Director over the years and under her guidance, BAPP took on diverse movie projects, including “No Good Turn,” a short film, and “93 Days,” a feature film chronicling the Ebola outbreak in Nigeria.

“93 Days” garnered over fifty nominations and numerous awards both locally and internationally, earning acclaim at prestigious film festivals worldwide.

In each narrative she orchestrates, Bolanle Austen-Peters focuses on addressing societal issues.

She remarks,

“I love to comment on what is going on in our society using my art to tell the story. When I look at the project, I am asking myself what lessons will I be leaving with this story?”

Reflecting on her Terra Kulture journey, Bolanle shared,

“I had proper training from the London School of Economics, where I obtained a master’s degree, so I went into the business of arts and culture armed with the requisite information. What I did not know, I learned on the job as an Executive Director.”

In 2021, Bolanle partnered with the MasterCard Foundation to establish Terra Academy For The Arts (TAFTA).

This academy offers training in film and theatre skills as well as entrepreneurship, encompassing courses in Scriptwriting, Lighting, Sound Design, Animation, and business management.

It also facilitates connections to high-value job opportunities within these fields.

Terra Kulture encompasses various divisions, including BAP Productions, Terra Restaurant, Terra Arena, Terra Art Gallery, Terra Bookstore, and Terra Academy for the Arts.

Other Interests

Bolanle Austen-Peters has also contributed her expertise as a Consultant to the Ford Foundation Lagos, helping raise substantial funds for the Museum through Arts and Business Council. Furthermore, she has earned recognition as a renowned speaker, delivering insights on creative entrepreneurship across the globe, from the USA and Europe to Indonesia.

Her engagements include “The Platform,” The Financial Times Africa Summit, The London School of Economics and Political Science, NYU Stern School of Business, and numerous other platforms.

Recognitions and Awards

Bolanle Austen-Peters holds the esteemed title of the “Queen of Nigerian Theatre,” and CNN has lauded her as the “woman pioneering theatre in Nigeria.”

Forbes Afrique named her one of the most influential women in Africa, and she has received numerous awards in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the arts.

For Bolanle Austen-Peters, the awards are not the ultimate legacy she aspires to leave behind.

She treasures not only the productions credited to her name but also the countless individuals she has nurtured and inspired throughout her remarkable journey.

She succinctly sums up her mission, stating,

“Honestly, for me, I just do what makes me happy, and what makes me happy is my job and my family. If in the course of doing all of these, I am passing on something to other people and I am also leaving a legacy, I will be very happy. But I do know that I have trained a lot of very young people.”