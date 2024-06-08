The Plateau State Government plans to refurbish the dormant Hill Station Hotel in Jos into a world-class establishment, with an estimated cost of N8.5 billion.

This was disclosed by Caleb Mutfwang, the Governor of Plateau State, via a statement posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

He announced that the Plateau Investment and Property Development Company (PIPC) has entered into a head-of-terms agreement with Strom Infrastructure Investment and Management Limited to fund the project.

The Governor noted that the plan to refurbish the hotel aligns with his administration’s commitment to revitalizing legacy projects across Plateau State.

“In line with my commitment to revitalizing legacy projects, I am pleased to announce that the Plateau Investment and Property Development Company (PIPC) has entered into a head-of-term agreement with Strom Infrastructure Investment and Management Limited to refurbish the Hill Station Hotel in Jos to a world-class standard establishment. “I personally oversaw this process, with the Managing Director of PIPC, Hon. Danlami Jelka, signing on behalf of the shareholders of Hill Station Hotel. This initiative is a key part of my directive to breathe new life into dormant enterprises under PIPC’s purview,” the statement read. The statement added: “The rehabilitation cost, estimated at N8.5 billion by consultants engaged by PIPC, is expected to have a significant economic impact.”

Elaborating on the terms of the agreement, the statement revealed that the investor, Strom Infrastructure Investment and Management Limited, will lease, rehabilitate, and operate the Hill Station Hotel for an initial period of 20 years, with the option for renewal by mutual consent.

Regarding the potential economic impact, the statement highlighted several benefits of the hotel’s revitalization. It will create direct employment for approximately 160 citizens and provide jobs for unskilled workers during the refurbishment phase.

Furthermore, the investment is expected to boost the state’s income by an estimated N8.6 billion through its multiplier effect.

Additionally, the project will generate indirect employment opportunities in service provision and supplies to the hotel.

The Hill Station Hotel, a landmark resort located on Wada Road in Jos, the capital city of Plateau State, dates back to the colonial era, having been established in 1938.

It is one of the first major hotels in the country and once hosted Queen Elizabeth II.

The hotel is owned by the governments of Plateau, Nasarawa, and Benue states, as well as the New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC) and a company known as Leacon, with the Plateau State Government holding the highest share.

Unfortunately, the hotel has long lost its glamour and prominence in the hospitality industry. The facilities are now obsolete and shabby, leading to a decline in visitor appeal.

Despite several injections of funds, amounting to hundreds of millions by the state governments, to revive the hotel, the Hill Station Hotel has not yet achieved the revamped appearance of a world-class establishment.

However, it is expected that with the recent head-of-terms agreement between the Plateau Investment and Property Development Company (PIPC) and Strom Infrastructure Investment and Management Limited, the Hill Station Hotel will be refurbished into a world-class establishment, as assured by Governor Mutfwang.

