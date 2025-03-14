The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has announced the transfer of regulatory oversight of the electricity market in Plateau State from the Commission to the Plateau State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC).

The announcement was contained in a statement on NERC’s official X (formerly Twitter) page on Friday.

The Electricity Act (EA) requires any state that intends to manage and regulate its own electricity markets to formally notify NERC and request a transfer of regulatory authority over electricity operations in the state to the State Regulator.

“In compliance with the amended Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFRN) and the Electricity Act 2023 (Amended), the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (“NERC” or the “Commission”) has issued an order to transfer regulatory oversight of the electricity market in Plateau State from the Commission to the Plateau State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC),” the report read in part.

The statement noted that the Government of Plateau State complied with the conditions precedent in the laws, duly notified NERC and requested for the transfer of regulatory oversight of the intrastate electricity market in Plateau State.

A key provision of the transfer requires Jos Electricity Distribution Plc (JED) to establish a subsidiary referred to as JED SubCo. This new entity will be responsible for managing the intrastate supply and distribution of electricity in Plateau State from JED.

The other mandates that JED shall complete the incorporation of JED SubCo within 60 days from 12th March 2025. The sub company shall apply for and obtain licence for the intrastate supply and distribution of electricity from NSERC, among other directives.

What you should know

In 2024, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) transferred regulatory oversight of the electricity market to state-level regulatory bodies in several states.

These include the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC), Ekiti State Electricity Regulatory Bureau (EERB), Ondo State Electricity Regulatory Bureau (OSERB), and the Ogun State Electricity Regulatory Commission (OGERC).

In March 2025, The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) also transferred regulatory oversight for the electricity market in Niger State to the Niger State Electricity Regulatory Commission (NSERC).

Similarly, the Kogi State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) has taken over regulation of the electricity market of Kogi’s electricity market from NERC.

This initiative allows for quicker responses to issues affecting electricity generation, distribution, and supply within the state.

Nigeria’s electricity sector was centrally regulated by the Federal Government through NERC. However, with the amended Constitution (2023) and the Electricity Act 2023, states can now generate, transmit, and distribute electricity within their territories, establish their own electricity markets, and create state regulatory commissions for local oversight.