The Plateau State Government has announced a 24-hour curfew across the Jos-Bukuru Metropolis following rising violence and a breakdown of public order in the area.

The curfew, which took effect from midnight on August 4, 2024, is part of the government’s efforts to restore calm and ensure the safety of residents.

In a statement released by Gyang Bere, Director of Press and Public Affairs for Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the decision was made in response to violent incidents that marred the area during the ongoing nationwide protests.

The protests, initially peaceful, have been exploited by criminal elements who have engaged in looting and attacks on civilians, News Agency of Nigeria reported.

“Governor Caleb Mutfwang, after extensive consultations with state security agencies, has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Jos-Bukuru Metropolis. This action follows the alarming activities of unscrupulous individuals who have taken advantage of the protest to terrorize innocent citizens,” the statement read.

The governor cited reports of armed groups wielding daggers, machetes, and other weapons, who have targeted businesses and individuals, particularly along Bauchi Road and Zololo Junction in Jos North Local Government Area. These groups have been responsible for looting food supplies and other valuable items, further destabilizing the region.

Governor Mutfwang emphasised that the curfew is essential for the protection of lives and the preservation of public order. He urged all residents to comply with the curfew, emphasizing that the measure is in the best interest of the community.

The governor also directed security forces to enforce adherence to the 24-hour curfew, ensuring that law and order are maintained throughout the affected areas.

He warned that any individuals planning to continue their violent activities would be met with the full force of the law. “Those intending to unleash further terror on innocent citizens should desist immediately or be prepared to face the consequences,” Mutfwang cautioned.

In his statement, the governor also called on security agencies to remain vigilant and proactive to prevent further disruptions. He expressed appreciation for the support and cooperation of the residents of Plateau State, particularly lauding religious leaders for their role in promoting peace and adherence to government directives during the protests.

The imposition of the curfew reflects the urgent need for stability in Plateau State as the government grapples with the complex challenges posed by the ongoing civil unrest.

What to know

This is not the first time a curfew will be declared in Jos. On June 10, 2024, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang lifted the curfew imposed on Mangu Local Government Area, which had been in place since January.

The curfew was initially enforced following a violent attack by bandits in the Pushit and Sabon-Gari communities, resulting in the deaths of 13 people and the destruction of several homes. The curfew aimed to prevent further violence and escalation of the situation.

In a statement issued by Gyang Bere, the governor’s spokesperson, the decision to lift the curfew came after consultations with the State Security Council, who confirmed that normalcy had been restored in the area. The lifting of the curfew was intended to allow residents to resume agricultural and economic activities.

Governor Mutfwang acknowledged the efforts of community leaders in fostering dialogue and understanding among different faith and ethnic groups. The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to fairness and justice for all citizens