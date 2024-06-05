Empower New Energy, in collaboration with its technical partners, Powercell Limited and Huawei, announces the commissioning of a pioneering rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) plant and battery energy storage system (BESS) for Justrite Superstores, the leading neighbourhood retail supermarket chain in Nigeria.

This installation, the first of its kind in the West African supermarket chain space, represents a total investment of US$6.5 million, fully financed by Empower.

Commemorating this significant achievement, a formal inauguration ceremony was held, which was attended by His Excellency Mr. Svein Bæra, the Norwegian ambassador to Nigeria, as well as Dr. Joseph Onoja, Director General of the theNigerianConservation Foundation, ably represented by Mr. Ayodele Alamu and other distinguished guests from the Lagos state government and the private sector.

The systems commissioned include solar PV and battery energy storage systems at two of Justrite’s retail locations in Lagos State: Abule Egba and Ikorodu.

The AbuleEgba site features a 270 kWp solar installation paired with a 600 kWh battery system, while the Ikorodu site boasts a 400 kWp solar array and an 800 kWh battery storage system. All installations are equipped with ComAp’s smart energy management technologies, which facilitate the seamless integration and operation of the solar panels with other power sources.

The openings at the two sites are part of an ongoing larger project, already in progress, to install similar systems across a total of tenJustrite Superstore branches. The complete project spans Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo states, totalling a capacity of 3,050 kWp of solar PV and 6,000 kWh of battery storage.

The solarisation of all ten Superstores, estimated to secure about 400 jobs directly and indirectly, will be completed by the end of July this year.

Each year, the installed systems will generate approximately 5.3 GWh of clean electricity, meeting up to 85% of the total energy needs for the ten Justrite Superstore branches. This energy production will allow Justrite to reduce its carbon emissions by about 2,453 tonnes annually, amounting to roughly 61,347 tonnes over the system’s lifetime.

Given that energy production is responsible for 60% of Nigeria’s greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), these reductions align with Nigeria’s commitment under the Paris Agreement to achieve a 47% reduction of carbon emissions by 2030.

Through this first-of-its-kind solar + battery initiative, largely replacing energy from diesel gen sets, Justrite Superstores showcases the significant role that Nigeria’s Commercial and Industrial sectors can play in Nigeria’s energy transition.

Speaking on the development, Dr. Ayodele Aderinwale, Chairman of Justrite, noted, “The decision to switch to solar power and battery storage came from seeing electricity costs rise year after year, eating into the heart of our business. It’s been very challenging to grapple with unreliable grid power and soaring diesel prices. ”. Hewentfurther: “This transition marks a new chapter for Justrite, an example I hope the chain stores will consider —not just for their own benefit but also as a steptowardsNigeria’s sustainable growth”.

Terje Osmundsen, CEO of Empower New Energy, also commented, “We have been thrilled to work with the pioneering and visionary grocery chain, Justrite, to Africa’s first-of-its-kind solar + battery plant of this scale for a retail business come to life. Despite its complexities, it took less than eight months for Empower and its technical partners, Powercell and Huawei, to bring the project through the stages of contracting, detailed design, procurement, import certification, construction, and commissioning. This project shows the powerful role that decentralised solar investments in the C & I sector can play for Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa to meet its sustainability targets”

“In a time when Nigeria urgently needs foreign investments to implement its economic and energy transition, we are extremely happy and proud to see Empower NewEnergyleading the way through this innovative investment here in Nigeria. Renewable energy is a winner for business, the environment and climate. This project further strengthens the partnership between our two nations,” said Svein Bæra, Norwegian AmbassadortoNigeria.

“Energy is the foundation of industry and commerce development in Nigeria. Renewable energy such as photovoltaic has ushered in the best development era. Huawei Digital Power helps Justrite build the first green supermarket in Nigeriaandeven in West Africa. We will also provide high-quality, high-reliability, and high-security smart PV and energy storage system solutions for Nigeria. This solution will help many companies greatly reduce the cost of fuel and improve the stability and safety of electricity production,” said Jie Lu, Huawei Nigeria CEO& Chairman.

About Empower New Energy:

Empower New Energy is a renewable energy financier and co-developer that finances builds and owns solar power plants for commercial and industrial energy users across Africa.

The company is supported by Norfund and CFM’s Climate Investor Oneblendedfinance facility, co-funded by the European Union, which significantly enhances the

company’s capacity to advance sustainable energy solutions across the African continent.

Read more: www.empowernewenergy.com

About Justrite Superstores

Justrite Superstores, founded in 2001 by Dr. and Mrs. Aderinwale and Mrs. Omoboye, is Nigeria’s leading family-owned retail department store chain. Serving the Southwestern Region of Nigeria with 18 stores, Justrite offers a wider range of everyday essentials to consumers in underserved neighbourhoods, supporting local products and domestic agricultural value chains.

Read more: https://justriteonline.com

About Powercell Limited

Powercell is a leading privately owned power systems company established in 2005 in Lagos, Nigeria, and the foremost renewable energy solutions provider in Nigeria. Read more: https://powercelllimited.com

About Huawei Digital Power

Huawei Digital Power is a leading global provider of digital power products and solutions. We are committed to integrating digital and power electronics technologies, developing clean power, and enabling energy digitalization to drive the energy revolution for a better, greener future. In the clean power generation sector, we help create systems that primarily rely on renewable energy.

In the mobility electrification sector, we enhance the consumer driving and charging experience in electric vehicles (EVs), accelerating green travelling. In the green ICT power infrastructure sector, we help build green, low-carbon, and intelligent data centres and communications networks. Huawei Digital Power continues innovating through open collaboration with global partners to promote carbon neutrality. Huawei Digital Power serves more than three billion people across more than 170 countries and regions.

