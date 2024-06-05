The average fare for intercity bus journeys in Nigeria surged by 78.31% year-on-year, reaching N7,122.57 in April 2024, up from N3,994.51 in April 2023, as reported in the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Transport Fare Watch for April 2024.

Despite a slight month-on-month decrease of 0.43%, with fares dropping from N7,152.97 in March 2024, the South South zone had the highest average fare at N7,632.50, followed by the South East at N7,370.00.

The North Central zone recorded the lowest average fare at N6,810.00.

In this article, Nairametrics explores the top 10 states with the highest intercity bus fares in April 2024.

Here are the top 10 states with the highest intercity bus fares in April 2024 per NBS:

10. Oyo State

The southwestern state of Oyo is ranked tenth for the highest intercity bus fare in Nigeria in April 2024.

According to the NBS report, commuters in Oyo paid an average of N7,600 per intercity bus trip. This fare is approximately 8.91% higher than the South West zone’s average fare of N6,978.33.

9. Adamawa State

Adamawa State, located in the North East zone of Nigeria, ranks ninth among the top 10 states with the highest intercity bus fares in April 2024, with commuters paying an average of N7,750 per trip.

This fare is approximately 9.80% higher than the North East zone’s average intercity bus fare of N7,058.33 for the same period.

8. Cross River State

Cross River, located in the South South region, ranks eighth among the top 10 states with the highest intercity bus fares in April 2024, with commuters paying an average of N8,045 per trip.

This fare is approximately 5.40% higher than the South South zone’s average intercity bus fare of N7,632.50 for the same period.

7. Abuja (Federal Capital Territory)

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, ranks seventh for the highest intercity bus fares paid by commuters in April 2024.

Commuters in Abuja paid an average of N8,070 per intercity bus trip, which is approximately 18.50% higher than the North Central zone’s average fare of N6,810.00 for the same period.

6. Bayelsa State

Bayelsa State, located in the South South region of Nigeria, ranks sixth in terms of the highest intercity bus fares paid by commuters in April 2024.

Commuters in Bayelsa State paid an average of N8,100 per intercity bus trip, approximately 6.13% higher than the South South zone’s average fare of N7,632.50 for the same period.

5. Delta State

Delta State, located in the South South region of Nigeria, holds the fifth position for the highest intercity bus fares paid by commuters in April 2024.

Commuters in Delta State paid an average of N8,150 per intercity bus trip, which is approximately 6.78% higher than the South South zone’s average fare of N7,632.50 for the same period.

4. Akwa Ibom

Akwa Ibom State, situated in Nigeria’s South South geopolitical zone, ranks fourth for the highest intercity bus fares paid by commuters in April 2024.

Commuters in Akwa Ibom paid an average of N8,250 per intercity bus trip, approximately 8.09% higher than the South South zone’s average fare of N7,632.50 for the same period.

2/3. Abia and Gombe States

Abia and Gombe States jointly hold the second position among the top 10 states with the highest intercity bus fares in April 2024, with commuters paying an average of N8,300 per trip.

In Abia State, located in the South East zone, this fare is approximately 12.62% higher than the South East zone’s average fare of N7,370.00 for the same period.

In Gombe State, part of the North East zone, the fare of N8,300 is approximately 17.59% higher than the North East zone’s average fare of N7,058.33 in April 2024.

1. Anambra State

Anambra State tops the list of states with the highest intercity bus fares in April 2024, with commuters paying an average of N9,600 per trip.

Located in the South East zone, this fare is approximately 36.01% higher than the zone’s average fare of N7,370.00 for the same period.