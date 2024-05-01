A gas explosion occurred in Ajegunle, Olodi Apapa, on Tuesday, caused by the routine offloading of gas cylinders into a shop, which sparked the explosion.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, made this known via a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday.

The explosion caused a fire, which affected three shops and four tricycles, injuring ten persons; however, they are currently hospitalized.

The post further noted that emergency workers had arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire and rescue the injured.

Here’s what the post read:

“A routine offloading of gas cylinders into a shop has sparked an explosion in Ajegunle, Olodi Apapa, Lagos.

“The explosion caused a fire, which affected three shops and four tricycles.

“Ten people, who got injured in the incident, have been hospitalized.

“Emergency workers were at the scene to put out the fire and rescue the injured.”

What you should know

Earlier this year, particularly in February, a similar fire explosion caused by the offloading of gas cylinders into a shop occurred in Lagos.

The incident took place at Agbada Road, Toyin Bus Stop, Iju Ishaga, in the late hours of February 14, 2024, during the offloading of six 75-50(kg) gas cylinders from a stationary mini truck to a gas shop.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, in their statement announcing the incident, stated that an accidental explosion, caused by a compromised head cap of one cylinder, ignited the fire.

The fire explosion completely razed down 18 nearby shops; however, no deaths or injuries were recorded.

Furthermore, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service effectively controlled the fire explosion, mitigating its spread and safeguarding the environment and nearby properties, including a Kerosene Petroleum Filling Station.