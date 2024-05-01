A gas explosion occurred in Ajegunle, Olodi Apapa, on Tuesday, caused by the routine offloading of gas cylinders into a shop, which sparked the explosion.
The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, made this known via a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday.
The explosion caused a fire, which affected three shops and four tricycles, injuring ten persons; however, they are currently hospitalized.
The post further noted that emergency workers had arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire and rescue the injured.
Here’s what the post read:
What you should know
Earlier this year, particularly in February, a similar fire explosion caused by the offloading of gas cylinders into a shop occurred in Lagos.
The incident took place at Agbada Road, Toyin Bus Stop, Iju Ishaga, in the late hours of February 14, 2024, during the offloading of six 75-50(kg) gas cylinders from a stationary mini truck to a gas shop.
The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, in their statement announcing the incident, stated that an accidental explosion, caused by a compromised head cap of one cylinder, ignited the fire.
The fire explosion completely razed down 18 nearby shops; however, no deaths or injuries were recorded.
Furthermore, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service effectively controlled the fire explosion, mitigating its spread and safeguarding the environment and nearby properties, including a Kerosene Petroleum Filling Station.
