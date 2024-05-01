The Board of Directors of Lafarge Africa Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Gbenga Oyebode as the Chairman of the company.

According to the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited seen by Nairametrics, Oyebode will succeed Mr. Adebode Adefioye as Chairman effective 27th April 2024.

Lafarge Africa disclosed that Mr. Adebode Adefioye has notified the Board of Directors and shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on Friday, 26th April 2024, of his decision to retire voluntarily as Chairman and step down as a member of the Board at the conclusion of the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

Mr. Adefioye served as a Board Member for over eleven years, having joined the Board in December 2012. He served as a Non-Executive Director for the first eight (8) years and was appointed Chairman in June 2020.

Profile of Gbenga Oyebode

According to the statement signed Adewunmi Alode, Legal Director & Company Secretary, Mr. Oyebode is the Chairman, of the Nominations, Governance and Remuneration Committee, a member of the Risk Management and Ethics Committee, and a member of the Finance and Strategy Committee of Lafarge Africa Plc.

He has over 42 years of experience in legal, corporate governance, and business operations, having graduated from the University of Ife (LL. B Honours), and the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia (LL.M).

Mr. Oyebode is the Chairman of Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc, Chairman of Nestle Nigeria Plc, and Chairman of CFAO Nigeria.

He was the Chairman of the Board of Access Bank from 2005-2015, a member of the Board of MTN Nigeria Plc from 2001 to 2019, and a Trustee of the Ford Foundation New York. He was appointed as a member of the Board of Lafarge Africa Plc on the 8th of April 2020.

Mr. Oyebode will step down from all Board Committees of the Company on the assumption of the role of Chairman of the Board.

While bidding farewell to the members of the Board Mr. Adefioye said, “My tenure on the Board is filled with good memories.

The Company has witnessed significant transformation in the last four years and I am happy that this is attributable to the efforts of every member of the Board. I feel fulfilled in retiring as Chairman knowing fully well that I will be leaving the leadership of the Board in good hands.

I am grateful for the support of the entire Board and the confidence reposed in me”.

What the company said

Mr. Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, Lafarge Africa’s Group Managing Director said that Mr. Adefioye has been a supportive Board Chairman.

“The entire Management team of the Company appreciates his guidance and leadership and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

I welcome Mr. Gbenga Oyebode MFR and look forward to working closely with him as the Chairman of the Board in delivering the Company’s objectives.’’ Mr. Oyebode commented, “I am honoured to be appointed Chairman of this great Company.

I appreciate the leadership of Mr. Adebode Adefioye. I am confident that with the support of my colleagues on the Board and Management, and in our drive for excellence and innovation, Lafarge Africa Plc will achieve PAGE 2/2 financial growth for her Shareholders and investors as well as create value for all stakeholders.

The Company will also be the leading building solutions company in Nigeria creating sustainable positive impact in our society and environment”.

In a separate notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public Lafarge Africa also announced the appointment of Mr. Puneet Sharma as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company.

Profile of Puneet Sharma

According to the company Mr. Puneet Sharma is a seasoned professional with over 30 years of professional experience.

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Puneet worked with Tropical General Investment Nigeria Ltd and GSK Nigeria Consumer Plc as the Group CFO for Non-Agric Business and Finance Director respectively.

Mr. Puneet Sharma is a graduate of Panjabi University, Patiala, India. He is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

The Board noted that it appreciates Mr. Chinedu Richard for his efforts while he acted as the CFO and wishes Mr. Puneet Sharma success in his role as the Chief Financial Officer.