The NGX continued its bearish trajectory for the second consecutive week as the market recorded a 1.09% decline during the week ending April 12, 2024, to close at 102,314.56 points from the previous week’s 103,437.67 points.

Equities also lost N613 billion, as the NGX closed the week with a market cap of N57.865 trillion, representing a 1.08% decline from N58.498 trillion at the start of the week. The market, which was closed for three days during the week, was mostly affected by the continued bearish performance of banking stocks.

Among the top weekly losers, Access Holdings lost 14.60%, GTCO had a 13.75% loss, while FBN Holdings shelved 11.15%.

Overall Market Performance

The market’s ASI of 102,314.56 points posted at the close of the trading week was the lowest ASI recorded since March 11, 2024.

During the week, there was an overall turnover of 1.132 billion shares worth N28.650 billion, in contrast with last week’s overall turnover of 3.680 billion shares worth N57.892 billion.

Stocks in the financial services industry dominated the activity chart, with a trade volume of 859.646 million shares valued at N20.624 billion.

It was followed by the conglomerates with a trade volume of 107.940 million shares worth N1.461 billion.

The consumer goods stocks recorded a total turnover of 51.443 million shares worth N1.921 billion during the week.

Top gainers during the week

The best performing stock during the week was Morison Industries which recorded a 20.75% gain. Oando Plc registered a gain of 10.57%, while Transnational Corporation Plc saw an increase of 10.33%. Deap Capital recorded a gain of 9.68%, followed by Omatek Ventures with an 8.97% increase, rounding out the top five gainers in the market during the week.

Top losers during the week

Access Holdings lost 14.60% during the week, with its market cap declining by N117.3 billion during the week. United Capital lost 13.92%, GTCO Holdings shelved 13.75%, Flour Mills of Nigeria lost 13.55%, and Sunu Assurances returned 13.24% loss to complete the top five losers in the market.

SWOOT and FUGAZ update

During the week ended April 12, 2024, there was an overall bearish sentiment for Stocks Worth Over N1 trillion (SWOOT). As the twelve stocks cumulatively recorded a N394.78 billion decline in their market caps, representing a 0.81% decline.

Zenith Bank, FBN Holdings, and GTCO Holdings recorded price declines. However, other members of the SWOOT category – AIRTELAFRI, MTNN, BUAFOODS, BUACEMENT, DANGCEM, SEPLAT, Transcorp Hotel, Transcorp Power, and Geregu Power – recorded no price changes during the week.

There was a general bearish sentiment as FBN Holdings, UBA, GTCO, Access, and Zenith Bank (FUGAZ) posted 11.15%, 0.75%, 13.75%, 14.60%, and 5.88% price declines respectively during the week.